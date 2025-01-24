Hugh Grant reacts to Prince Harry's trial settlement

Hugh Grant has called for a new criminal investigation after Prince Harry settled his High Court case with News Group Newspapers (NGN) this week.

Harry, 40, had received an "unequivocal apology" from NGN after "serious intrusion" by The Sun, including unlawful activities by private investigators working for the paper.

© FilmMagic Hugh Grant has spoken out on Prince Harry's settlement

In April, the High Court heard that Hollywood star Grant had settled his case against NGN because of the risk of a £10 million legal bill if his case went to trial.

British actor Hugh, who is part of the Hacked Off campaign group, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "Well, obviously, in light of these findings, we think that the CPS and the police should launch a new criminal investigation into this.

"And that was, as I say, the aim of Prince Harry's case, as I understand it, and certainly was my original aim in my case. And also, quite clearly now there should be Leveson Two.

© Getty Prince Harry's legal battle was just one of several ongoing disputes

"This is something that was repeatedly promised by the Labour Party in opposition to victims of press abuse over and over again, and now it suddenly seems to have disappeared from their priority list now that they’re in Government."

Many others had previously settled their claims against NGN, including actress Sienna Miller, ex-footballer Paul Gascoigne, comic Catherine Tate and Spice Girl star Melanie Chisholm.

WATCH: Prince Harry releases statement after huge win

Hugh settled a High Court claim against the publisher of The Sun after being advised he risked being liable for a £10 million legal bill if his case went to trial.

On Wednesday, the Duke settled his case against the publisher of The Sun. Harry alleged he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for News Group Newspapers (NGN), which also published the now-defunct News Of The World.

LISTEN: Why Harry's legal deal is so extraordinary

In a statement outside the London court, Harry's barrister David Sherborne said NGN had spent "more than a billion pounds in payouts and in legal costs" in order to "prevent the full picture from coming out".

He also said: "In a monumental victory today, News UK have admitted that The Sun, the flagship title for Rupert Murdoch’s UK media empire, has indeed engaged in illegal practices.

"This represents a vindication for the hundreds of other claimants who were strong-armed into settling, without being able to get to the truth of what was done to them."