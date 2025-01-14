Beyoncé postpones major announcement as she asks for prayers

Beyoncé has delayed a teased announcement due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around Los Angeles. The Formation singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news that she would not be revealing her announcement despite having scheduled it for January 14.

© Instagram Beyonce shared the news on Instagram

Fans have excitedly speculated that Beyoncé was planning to drop a new album or tour dates. The star teased a new project following her NFL halftime show performance on Christmas Day.

The 43-year-old wrote over a black screen: "The January 14th announcement will be postponed to a later date due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around areas of Los Angeles.

"I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss.

"We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community.

"To join our efforts in supporting those impacted, please visit @BEYGOOD. Love, B."

© Getty Images Fans have speculated that the singer intended on releasing a new album or tour

The mega-star captioned the post: "The BeyGOOD LA Fire Relief Fund has donated $2.5 million to directly support families who lost their homes and community organizations at the forefront of relief. Please join us in supporting with whatever you can. Link in bio."

Beyoncé's announcement comes after officials warned that winds scattering ash could ruin the progress made so far on the infernos.

On Sunday, the singer's BeyGood foundation shared on Instagram that it has launched the LA Fire Relief Fund. The post wrote: "The fund is earmarked to aid families in the Altadena/Pasadena area who lost their homes, and to churches and community centers to address the immediate needs of those affected by the wildfires."

The charity was founded in 2013 and focuses on economic equity by "supporting marginalised and under-resourced programmes."

Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, shared that her Malibu bungalow was destroyed by the fires last week.

She penned: "It was my favorite place, my sanctuary, my sacred happy place. Now it is gone.

"God bless all the brave men and women in our fire department who risked their lives in dangerous conditions."

Beyoncé's announcement isn't the only news to have been delayed. The Oscars nominations have also been postponed for a second time, with Chief executive Bill Kramer and Academy president Janet Yang sharing that nominations for the 97th Oscars will be rescheduled until January 23 in a virtual event “without in-person media coverage”.

The ceremony remains scheduled Sunday March 2 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.