Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy's dance teacher speaks after new video of pre-teen dancing re-emerges online

Blue Ivy Carter is showing all the signs of becoming a star, and has been from a very young age!

This week, her proud grandmother Tina Knowles shared a video of her showcasing her dance moves as a little girl, which had been taken at a dance class in LA.

What's more, the footage attracted the attention of Blue's dance teacher, who shared her memories of working with the pre-teen.

Brittany Perry-Russell wrote: "It was always a pleasure having Blue in my class!! I can't believe how much she's grown up!! Love watching her shine."

Blue loves dancing and begged her mom to let her perform during her Renaissance World Tour in 2023.

© Instagram Blue Ivy's dance teacher spoke out after an old video of the pre-teen dancing was posted by proud grandmother Tina Knowles

The then 11-year-old was only due to make a one-off appearance on stage, but ended up doing it every night, gaining in confidence and ability in front of the world's stage.

She most recently danced alongside her mom at the NFL Halftime Show on Christmas Day. Blue isn't just a talented dancer, but has also proven herself as an actor too.

© Getty Images Blue Ivy joined Beyoncé on stage at the NFL Halftime Show on Christmas Day

She voices Kiara in Mufasa: The Lion King, alongside her mom, who plays Kiara's mom, Nala. The 12-year-old made a rare red carpet appearance with her mom, dad Jay-Z and grandmother Tina Knowles at the LA premiere in December, and her proud mom took the opportunity to pay tribute to her on social media.

Beyoncé shared a number of photos of her firstborn on Instagram, and wrote: "My gorgeous baby girl. This is your night. You worked hard and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder. Keep shining."

© Kevin Mazur, Getty Blue Ivy is a talented dancer

The 12-year-old was asked to audition for the role of Kiara after director Barry Jenkins heard her narrate the children's book, Hair Love, by Matthew Cherry.

He said he knew "that's my character" when listening to it, but like everyone else, she auditioned.

What's more, Barry revealed that he gets the impression Blue has an advanced emotional maturity due to her unique upbringing with her famous parents.

© Variety via Getty Images Blue on the red carpet with her mom Beyoncé

Discussing his decision to cast her during the San Diego Safari Park on December 6, Barry said: "I don't know Blue Ivy's life, but I imagine she grows up a little bit different than everyone else. I think because of that, she's grown up and so she had all these wells of understanding, experience, emotional knowledge that she brought to the character. She was awesome."

He also spoke to HELLO! on the red carpet during the London premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King. On working with Beyoncé and Blue, he said: "It was really cool working with them."

Praising Blue for being so professional, he continued: "Blue Ivy became so, so prepared, and so it wasn't this thing where we had to really figure out how to work with her and work in the process."

Beyoncé with her daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi

"I saw a different…a side that, you know, we don't normally get to see. And I also saw why Blue Ivy was so prepared, why she did such a great job," he said of Beyoncé's influence over her daughter.

"I think she's just grown up [with] really wonderful tutelage from Beyoncé," he continued. "And it was really dope to see a little bit of that mother-daughter dynamic make it into the film."

The director added: "What I loved was, they don't have a lot of work together, but they would always be working on the same day, and it was really lovely to watch Beyoncé just be a mother and be there to support Blue Ivy. It was really wonderful."