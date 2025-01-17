Sutton Foster, 49, unrecognizable in unearthed photo amid Hugh Jackman romance

Sutton Foster has undergone many extreme makeovers during her career but before she was a Broadway and TV star, she was a regular kid.

Amid her budding romance with Hugh Jackman, a throwback photo of Sutton has resurfaced — and she looks very different.

In the childhood image she once shared on Instagram, Sutton sported a curly perm and braces.

The snapshot showed the actress beaming for the camera and she couldn't have been more than 12.

Sutton later opened up about her childhood and navigating high school during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

© FilmMagic Sutton and Hugh are now a couple

She spoke about her decision to get a perm and told the host: "My hair is naturally straight," before the image was shown to the audience and viewers. Sutton continued: "There are so many unfortunate things about this photo; the claw bangs, the clear braces that aren't really clear, and the bad perm."

While she looks almost unrecognizable from today, there's no denying Sutton is still a natural beauty.

© Instagram Sutton Foster as a child

She's now a mom to a young daughter herself. Sutton and her ex-husband, screenwriter Ted Griffin, adopted Emily as a baby in 2017.

She has occasionally spoken about being a mom telling People in 2020 about raising her daughter during the pandemic: "Some days you're crushing it as a parent."

Sutton said her perm was 'unfortunate'

"You've got the craft project out ... we're baking together, we're biking, we're doing all the things. And then the next day, you're like, 'I don't got it.'"

She's maintained a relationship with her daughter's birth mother and says the whole experience has been incredible.

"It's been an unbelievably beautiful experience," she told People. "You go into life and you think, 'How am I going to have a family?' Not only do I have a daughter, but I have a whole other family that is part of her story."

"It's overwhelmingly beautiful," Sutton continued. "It's overwhelming love for this little human. And I'm so excited that her story is now my story, and it's really been a beautiful addition to my life."

Sutton is in a relationship with Hugh Jackman following her split from her second husband.

Hugh and Sutton first went public with their relationship in January, when they stepped out together for a Santa Monica date night, days after he supported her at one of the final performances of her show Once Upon a Mattress.

© Getty Images Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster in 2008

Hugh split from his longtime wife, Deborra-Furness in September 2023.

Hugh and Deborra-Lee were married for 27 years before they filed for divorce; they released a statement asking for privacy during the difficult time.