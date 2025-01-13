Meet Sutton Foster's famous brother who is also her co-star

Sutton Foster's romance with Hugh Jackman has been thrust into the spotlight with fans weighing in on their relationship after they went public .

And behind the scenes, the Younger actress has the support of her loved ones, including her brother.

Sutton isn't the only one in her family to catch the acting bug as her sibling is a star too.

Hunter Foster is Sutton's older brother and he's a talented actor, singer, playwright and director with many Broadway accolades under his belt.

He's married to actress Jennifer Cody who he's shared the screen with.

Sutton and Hunter made it a family affair when they starred alongside one another on the ABC Family show, Bunheads.

Sutton was the main character, Michelle, and Hunter took on the part of her brother, Scotty Sims.

She and Hunter were born to their parents Bob and Helen.

Speaking about her and her brother's unusual monikers, she told Don Shewey. "I think because [my parents'] names are so common and run of the mill that they wanted to name their kids something different.

"My mom always said she hated her name so she wanted to name her children something really exciting."

Their family didn't stay in one place for very long, but Sutton spoke of her childhood with fondness.

"I was born and raised in Georgia," the star shared. "My father worked for General Motors so we traveled a lot. We probably never spent more than three to four years in a town. I was born in Statesboro, [and] lived in Athens and Augusta til I was about 13."

Sutton embraced her passion for acting and decided to study musical theatre at Carnegie Mellon, but she dropped out after a year.

She later confessed she was "lost," and moved back home feeling uninspired.

Her mother encouraged her to follow her dreams and pushed for her to move to New York where Hunter was living and working on Broadway.

Sutton became her brother's housemate as she built up the courage to audition for parts.

"I went to an open call, I waited outside in line for hours," she recalled. "Danced, sang, did the whole thing, and they cast me on the spot to go on the road."

Sutton has starred in a string of Broadway shows and is a multi-award-winning star but she never takes her success for granted.

"I'm aware that I used to be a 14-year-old girl dreaming of this, so I never take it for granted," she told Broadway.com. "I cannot believe that I get to walk into a stage door in New York and do what I love to do every night."