Kourtney Kardashian reveals clash with 'impulsive' Travis Barker in marriage

Kourtney Kardashian has opened up about her relationship clashes with her husband Travis Barker.

In the most recent episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the Poosh founder revealed how her and the Blink-182 drummer's personalities and lifestyles differ.

She admitted in an interview: "Travis' pace of life is pretty fast. I would say he tries to squeeze in as much as he can into a day."

"So I am balancing me trying to slow all of my life down," the 45-year-old continued, "mixed with doing all the things that he wants to do.

Kourtney confessed: "I think we both just wanna make each other happy, but right now, I think he's a little bit more impulsive [whereas] I'm really happy and comfortable at home."

Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in 2022

During the episode, fans also got a glimpse of the pair at the inaugural 'Run Travis Run' community 5k in Los Angeles, after which Travis performed at a sold-out Blink-182 show at SoFi Stadium in Hollywood Park.

"It is really important to both of us that we show up for each other and that we can support each other," Kourtney said.

She added: "I know it means a lot to him and I know it means a lot to me when he's there for me. It's everything to have that."

The reality star and her musician husband tied the knot back in 2022, with a romantic ceremony in Portofino, Italy, after building a 10-year friendship before they began dating.

Their marriage blended their respective families: Kourtney shares three children, Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10, with her ex-partner Scott Disick.

Meanwhile, Travis' three children, Atiana De La Hoya, 25, Landon, 21, and Alabama, 19, are shared with his model ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney and Travis with his second child, and her stepson, Landon

Kourtney and Travis welcomed their son Rocky in 2023, and moved in together in June last year.

"Travis and I have really been taking our time with figuring out where it makes sense for us to live together because the kids are all so comfortable in their spaces," she previously explained. "It feels like we kind of figured out a plan for now."