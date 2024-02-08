James Middleton and Alizée Thevenet are marking a special milestone with Inigo by taking their first family trip after welcoming their baby son.

The Princess of Wales's younger brother, 36, and his wife, 33, welcomed their son back in October 2023 and James admitted he has been waiting to get out on adventure as a first-time dad.

Sharing a video online with his followers, the Ella & Co founder could be seen trekking through the snow with baby Inigo being pulled along in a specially equipped buggy, while the dogs bounded alongside them.

© Getty James and Alizee welcomed their first child in October

Other snippets in the highlights reel showed Alizée also ploughing through on her skis as they took in the stunning mountainous sights.

The family and their brood of animals look in their element – watch the video below to see their incredible Alpine holiday footage…

WACTH: James Middleton shares incredible video from first family holiday

James explained to his followers: "Our first adventure with Inigo + the dogs. Ever since Alizee was pregnant I have been waiting for the day we could go on our first adventure with the dogs together.

"Safely strapped into his Silver Cross pram with a specially adapted frame to fit in an expedition sledge we set off on an Alpine adventure with Mabel and Isla."

The businessman continued: "Lots of you have asked about taking dogs on holiday with you and I couldn't recommend it more.

"But it does take careful planning so I've written a blog on travelling to Europe with dogs if you're interested. The link is in my bio and please share your adventures with me."

The couple welcomed baby Inigo in October last year and while the end of 2023 was marked with joy and happiness after becoming parents for the first time, the year was tinged with sadness after they said goodbye to their beloved dog, Ella.

© Getty James and Alizee

Reflecting on the year in a heartfelt post in December, the father-of-one admitted the past 12 months had been full of ups and downs, leaving him "exhausted" and "humbled".

"And that's a wrap 2023, what an unforgettable year. From losing my darling Ella… To gaining a son... From rebranding my business... To launching in supermarkets... I'm exhausted, proud, grateful, and humbled.

MORE: James Middleton sports royal-approved baby accessory to carry son Inigo

MORE: James Middleton's son Inigo to inherit family legacy - unlike Princess Kate and Pippa's kids

"Thank you all for the incredible support you continue to give me. I'm looking forward to another whirlwind of a year, giving dogs the best possible diets they deserve. Happy New Year!!"

James and Alizée still have six dogs as part of their ever-growing family; Zulu, Mabel, Inka, Luna, Nala & Isla.

In another post, James shared more insight into how Inigo was settling into the family: "Later in the year, my wife Alizée and I had the absolute delight of welcoming our first child Inigo into the world.

"Inigo has already found his place amongst the pack, giggling every time one of the dogs comes over to nestle up beside us."