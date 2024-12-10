David Muir shares rugged selfie from upstate home — and fans can't get enough

David Muir doesn't always share glimpses of his personal life away from the ABC news desk, but when he does, he almost always includes his beloved German Shorthaired Pointer, Axel.

Axel is always by the World News Tonight anchor's side, whether it's at his New York City home or his retreat upstate.

His latest social media update is no exception, and it left his ABC colleagues absolutely gushing over it.

As the weekend came to an end, David took to Instagram and shared an adorable selfie featuring Axel, who is licking his own nose, as David, sporting a Carhart beanie, planted a kiss on his head.

The picture appears to have been taken upstate, where snow is everywhere already, presumably near Syracuse, where David grew up and near where he owns a second home.

"You get one kiss a day from Axel," he wrote in his caption, and fans and colleagues alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with Ginger Zee writing: "Sweetness," as Lara Spencer joked: "Playing hard to get. I like it," and his co-anchor Deborah Roberts' husband Al Roker added: "Awww."

Others followed suit with: "Great photo. It's wonderful to see the human side of a news anchor. Thank you for sharing!" and: "A dog's love is unconditional. Glad you have him David," as well as: "You both are so cute David."

David was born in Syracuse, and grew up in Onondaga Hills. He was born to his father, Ronald Muir, and mother, Pat Mills, who divorced early on, but continued to co-parent amicably.

He also has an older sister, Rebecca Muir, who runs a farm in Borodino, New York, plus two younger half-siblings from his father's second marriage.

The veteran reporter purchased his home upstate, on Skaneateles Lake, for a whopping $7 million, according to records filed with the Onondaga County Clerk's office in 2019.

Built in 1890, the 4,300-square foot property boasts six bedrooms, two kitchens, three bathrooms, and a stunning fireplace, offering plenty of space for him and Axel.

He also owns a townhouse back in Manhattan, in the West Village.