ABC's David Muir shares rugged selfie from upstate home — and fans can't get enough
US broadcaster David Muir smiles at the end of a presidential debate with US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 10, 2024.© Getty Images

David Muir shares rugged selfie from upstate home — and fans can't get enough

The World News Tonight anchor owns a lake house in Skaneateles, New York

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
David Muir doesn't always share glimpses of his personal life away from the ABC news desk, but when he does, he almost always includes his beloved German Shorthaired Pointer, Axel.

Axel is always by the World News Tonight anchor's side, whether it's at his New York City home or his retreat upstate.

His latest social media update is no exception, and it left his ABC colleagues absolutely gushing over it.

As the weekend came to an end, David took to Instagram and shared an adorable selfie featuring Axel, who is licking his own nose, as David, sporting a Carhart beanie, planted a kiss on his head.

The picture appears to have been taken upstate, where snow is everywhere already, presumably near Syracuse, where David grew up and near where he owns a second home.

"You get one kiss a day from Axel," he wrote in his caption, and fans and colleagues alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with Ginger Zee writing: "Sweetness," as Lara Spencer joked: "Playing hard to get. I like it," and his co-anchor Deborah Roberts' husband Al Roker added: "Awww."

Others followed suit with: "Great photo. It's wonderful to see the human side of a news anchor. Thank you for sharing!" and: "A dog's love is unconditional. Glad you have him David," as well as: "You both are so cute David."

David Muir shares a photo of his home bar with his dog Axel, posted on Instagram Stories© Instagram
David often shares glimpses of Axel at home

David was born in Syracuse, and grew up in Onondaga Hills. He was born to his father, Ronald Muir, and mother, Pat Mills, who divorced early on, but continued to co-parent amicably. 

David Muir shares a photo from his 4th of July day off with his dog Axel on Instagram© Instagram
The anchor splits his time between Manhattan and upstate New York

He also has an older sister, Rebecca Muir, who runs a farm in Borodino, New York, plus two younger half-siblings from his father's second marriage.

David Muir captured from the ABC studio during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, shared on Instagram© Instagram
He has been at ABC since 2003

The veteran reporter purchased his home upstate, on Skaneateles Lake, for a whopping $7 million, according to records filed with the Onondaga County Clerk's office in 2019.

David Muir and Linsey Davies ahead of the 2024 Presidential Debate© ABC
He recently moderated the 2024 Presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump alongside Linsey Davis

Built in 1890, the 4,300-square foot property boasts six bedrooms, two kitchens, three bathrooms, and a stunning fireplace, offering plenty of space for him and Axel.

He also owns a townhouse back in Manhattan, in the West Village.

