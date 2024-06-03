Reese Witherspoon shows support for daughter Ava Phillippe's powerful Pride Month post

Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe has received a lot of support online after sharing an emotive message at the start of Pride Month.

On June 1, the 24-year-old took to Instagram to share a powerful post with her followers, where she addressed comments she had previously made about sexuality and gender.

Alongside a picture of herself posing by the lake while twirling a pride flag, Ava wrote: "Once upon a time, some gal on the internet said "gender is whatever" in reference to her own sexuality.

Many took her words out of context, but she knew what she meant. Anyways, this is her posting for the first day of pride month 2024." Among those who liked her post was her supportive mom, Reese.

Reese and Ava have an incredibly close bond and are often pictured out and about together, with the influencer even attending red carpet events as her mom's plus one in recent years.

Ava Phillippe's pride post was supported by her mom Reese Witherspoon

Ava's pride post was in reference to a response she had made back in January 2022 when she was asked by a fan "do you like boys or girls?"

The 24-year-old replied that she is "attracted to people," and added that "gender is whatever". This made headlines as a result, with Ava noting that it was taken "out of context."

© Instagram Ava Phillippe's original post back in 2022

That same weekend, Ava also shared another post on her Instagram Stories, referencing negative comments she had received.

She wrote: "Happy #PrideMonth to: the haters engaging with my content & making me a lil $. That's what I call an ally!"

Ava is incredibly close to her mom Reese

She also wished a happy Pride Month to the "block button" before adding: "& of course, my LGBTQ+ community. Now it's back to enjoying this beautiful beach…" Ava is the oldest daughter of Reese and her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

The former couple are also parents to 21-year-old Deacon. Reese went on to welcome son Tennessee, ten, with ex-husband Jim Toth, while Ryan went on to welcome daughter Kai, with ex Alexis Knapp.

© Stefanie Keenan Ava is becoming a star in her own right

The Little Fires Everywhere star loves nothing more than being a mum, and previously told Glamour magazine that her children are always on her mind. "I don't think there's been an hour of my life since Ava was born that I don't think of my kids," she said.

"I call it my CNN ticker tape: Is Ava OK? Yes. Is Deacon OK? Yes. Is Tennessee OK? Yes. Back to Ava." The actress previously opened up about the difference in raising her children at different stages of her life during an interview with Entertainment Daily.

Reese Witherspoon's three children

She said: "When [you're a young mother], you're like, 'Oh, they're going to be fine!' As you get older, it's, 'Am I taking them to the ballet?' When you get past survival, I think that's what's so interesting… about motherhood. "It's about what you think you're creating for your children, when it's really just an artifice."