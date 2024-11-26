Inside Jane Moore's relationship with rarely-seen lookalike daughters

Jane Moore has swapped the Loose Women panel for the iconic I'm A Celebrity jungle for the 2024 series – and we've been loving watching the straight-talking journalist quiz her campmates in the jungle.

While she's already been labelled as the "camp mum" by viewers, Jane has three daughters waiting for her back home. Find out all you need to know about them here…

Jane's daughters

Jane shares her two daughters Ellie and Grace with her ex-husband of 22 years Gary Farrow, whom she split from in 2022. She's also a stepmum to Gary's daughter Lauren from a previous relationship.

While the TV star tends to keep her daughters out of the spotlight, she recently revealed that her eldest daughter Ellie tied the knot in Barcelona in September. Alongside a video montage from the sun-soaked occasion, Jane penned: "Goodbye Barcelona. What a glorious time we've had. My gorgeous daughter Ellie got married to my delightful new son-in-law in front of close family and friends, and the sun shone all day long. We have laughed, cried and partied slightly too hard but it was truly magical."

The Loose Women also shared a rare insight into her family life back in 2021 after her step-daughter Lauren welcomed her first child.

Alongside a photo of Jane and her daughters surrounding Lauren and her new baby, the newspaper columnist asked her Instagram followers for grandparenting advice. "Summer is here! Not the season (I'm back in jumpers already) but my stepdaughter Lauren's daughter pictured here with her proud mum, both her aunties and 'Nana Jane' on the end," penned the journalist. "Born the same day as The Bloke (aka Grampy), she's a welcome bundle of joy in these challenging times. To all those already in the grandparent club, feel free to pass on any good advice! Also, not sure about 'Nana Jane' yet so if an alternative appeals I might ditch it and get in early on encouraging Summer to use it!! What are you called? Or what do/did you call your grandmother?"

© @janepmoore / Instagram Jane marked the birth of her stepdaughter Lauren's daughter back in 2021

Jane's relationships with her daughters

Before heading into the jungle, Jane shared her parting advice to her daughters, urging them to avoid scrolling through social media for negative comments. "I've said to my daughter, don't go looking for things, because it will pass," said The Sun columnist. "When it's all over, it's all over. For me, if it doesn't make it into a printed newspaper, then it's not a story.

"So it's just people on a social media platform who don't agree with what you've said, getting hot under the collar because they don't agree with you," she added.

Jane Moore with her daughter Ellie

Jane previously opened up about her 'Ab-Fab' style dynamic with her eldest daughter Ellie in an interview with Woman and Home.

"Ellie has always been the more measured, capable, sensible one in our relationship; ploughing a steady furrow through the often chaotic landscape of, at first, my early years as a single mother then, later, the challenges of becoming part of a 'blended' family, as the Americans refer to those of us who marry someone with children from another relationship," Jane revealed.

Jane shares her daughters with her ex-husband Gary

"Her step-sister, Lauren, who's six years older yet freely admits to being a lot less responsible, likened Ellie to Ab Fab's Saffy when they first met back in 1998, and the moniker has stuck."

Sharing an insight into their home life, Ellie told the publication that the family are "a lively bunch".

"My family are a lively bunch so it's hard not to seem a bit 'Saff'" around them," she said. "It's true that, generally speaking, I'm pretty sensible; I guess I was just born that way. But I take that as a compliment. Life is a lot easier when you're organised and have a clear head. Having said that, Mum does have one other vice she's failed to mention: Exaggeration. She thinks I disapprove when she lets her hair down, but I don't really - just when I get woken up!"