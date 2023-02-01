Loose Women's Jane Moore's stressful final months of marriage with husband Gary The mother-of-two began discussing her marriage breakdown in 2021

The end of any relationship is always difficult, but add in children, media interest and a very painful injury and it's safe to say that Jane Moore did not have an easy split from her husband Gary Farrow.

The Loose Women star surprised fans in December 2022 when she announced live on-air that she and Gary were separating after over a year of discussions around their relationship.

WATCH: The moment Jane Moore confirmed her from her husband live on Loose Women

Jane and Gary got married on 4 May 2002 at London's Claridges Hotel in front of stars such as Elton John and their family, including her daughters Ellie and Grace from a previous relationship, and his daughter Lauren.

Although Jane has shared funny snippets about her marriage on Loose Women, including confessing Gary was arrested hours before their wedding, she became more serious when recalling they had decided to go their separate ways after almost 20 years when Gary fell and broke his leg.

"We've been processing it for about a year. So we're both quite private people. We had discussed it last year and it was going to happen last year, and then he fell and broke his leg," she said, so they delayed their split in order for Jane to nurse Gary back to full health.

The former couple had discussed splitting in 2021

Making light of the situation, she joked: "No, I didn't push him. Just want to put that out there. He fell and broke his leg. And obviously, then all bets are off."

Gary himself commented on the incident back in March 2022 in response to a survey stating only 38 per cent of people are satisfied with the NHS. "7 hrs for an ambulance when I had a broken leg," he wrote.

Jane previously shared a wedding photo as she discussed Gary's arrest on Loose Women

Despite Jane's humour on Loose Women, we have no doubt it was a difficult year for the former couple, who were navigating living together after their split in their rustic family home.

At the time, Jane explained that they had planned to continue living together over Christmas before selling the property and buying homes near one another in 2023.

However, Gary took to Twitter to share a snap of an empty wine glass and a gold paper Christmas hat alongside the caption: "Home alone," which could either have been a nod to the popular Christmas film, or a revelation that he spent the holidays without Jane and their children.

