Amanda Bynes joins OnlyFans — here's what to expect from her $50 a month page

Amanda Bynes is joining a club of celebrities that includes Denise Richards, Iggy Azalea, Cardi B and Bella Thorne, among others.

The former child star, who celebrated her 39th birthday just days prior on April 3, announced her surprise decision on social media to join OnlyFans.

She shared the news with a photograph of her profile on her Instagram Stories, linking out to her new page that goes by the username "@amandapandapandapanda1."

© Instagram Amanda has been living life out of the spotlight for the past near-decade

What did Amanda say about her new OnlyFans page?

Amanda shared a message of her own with fans, writing: "I'm on onlyfans now!" while issuing a disclaimer – there's no X-rated content to come.

"Disclaimer: I'm doing onlyfans to chat with my fans through dm's. I won't be posting any sleazy content. Excited to join," she added.

© Instagram The actress is simply joining the platform to DM her fans

What is on Amanda's OnlyFans?

After announcing the page yesterday, so far there don't seem to be any posts yet. It's unclear whether the star will post anything on the page whatsoever or simply keep it open just for direct messaging.

However, there is still a price tag attached, as subscriptions to Amanda's profile cost $50 a month. This is actually the maximum price one can charge for a page per month, the minimum being $4.99.

© Getty Images Amanda Bynes is joining OnlyFans

Amanda's life now

The She's the Man star has not acted in a project since 2010's Easy A and while she briefly made a return to the spotlight in 2023 as co-host of Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast, she left after one episode to reportedly get her manicurist license.

Her last major interview was in 2019 with Paper Magazine, where she spoke about the discomfort of seeing herself on screen in her final project, which she starred in opposite Emma Stone, Lisa Kudrow and Penn Badgley.

© OnlyFans Amanda's profile photo for her OnlyFans page

She remembered "having a different reaction than everyone else to the movie," adding: "I literally couldn't stand my appearance in that movie and I didn't like my performance. I was absolutely convinced I needed to stop acting after seeing it."

"I was high on marijuana when I saw that but for some reason it really started to affect me. I don't know if it was a drug-induced psychosis or what, but it affected my brain in a different way than it affects other people. It absolutely changed my perception of things."

© Getty Images Her last movie appearance was in the 2010 film "Easy A"

"I saw it and I was convinced that I should never be on camera again and I officially retired on Twitter, which was, you know, also stupid," Amanda quipped.

"If I was going to retire [the right way], I should've done it in a press statement — but I did it on Twitter. Real classy! But, you know, I was high and I was like, 'You know what? I am so over this' so I just did it. But it was really foolish and I see that now. I was young and stupid." Check out a glimpse of Amanda in one of her most memorable acting roles, She's the Man...

WATCH: Amanda Bynes and Alexandra Breckenridge in "She's the Man"

The period that followed proved to be an uncertain one. "I just had no purpose in life. I'd been working my whole life and [now] I was doing nothing. I had a lot of time on my hands and I would 'wake and bake' and literally be stoned all day long."