Daniel Radcliffe breaks silence over marriage rumours with long-term partner, Erin Darke

Daniel Radcliffe had fans talking on Monday evening when he stepped out with his long-term partner, Erin Darke, at the Primetime Emmy Awards and referred to her family as his "in-laws", hinting that the pair had secretly wed. However, Daniel has since broken his silence in response to the headlines.

The Harry Potter star was in attendance at the glitzy ceremony after being nominated for his role in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, in which he played the titular character, and so was present on the red carpet and giving interviews ahead of the Emmys kicking off.

Chatting to Laverne Cox who was hosting red carpet coverage for E! News, Daniel said it was his family's view of the film he was most interested in. "Honestly, the people whose opinions I cared most about the movie were my in-laws," he said candidly. "They are huge Weird Al fans and they kind of got me into it. But they were very happy, thank God."

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Daniel and Erin at the Primetime Emmys in Los Angeles

Host Lauren then responded by referring to Erin as Daniel's "wife", however Daniel did not correct her.

Although fans would be delighted to see the pair – who recently welcomed their first child together – get hitched, it turns out they haven't become husband and wife just yet.

A statement from the actor's representatives told the Independent: "They've been together for 10 years hence the reference," before adding that news of them marrying is "not true."

The two were dressed to the nines as they arrived at the Emmys with Daniel looking very dapper in his burgundy tuxedo jacket. Erin, meanwhile, looked stunning in a gorgeous lilac floral gown adorned with lace and delicate jewels. The Good Girls Revolt star paired the look with simple makeup and her hair in curls.

Daniel, 34, and Erin, 39, also an actress, met on the set of the film Kill Your Darlings in which they portrayed on-screen love interests. However, the famous couple prefer to keep their private life away from the spotlight.

© Dimitrios Kambouris The couple tend to stay away from the limelight

But more recently, Daniel gave insight into his life as a father-of-one after the couple welcomed their son in 2023. The Woman in Black actor was appearing on Today Show's 4th Hour with Hoda and Jenna alongside Jonathan Groff and Lindsey Mendez – with whom he was starring in the Broadway show, Merrily We Roll Along – when he made a comment about his little one.

© Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock The welcomed their son in 2023

Speaking about how fatherhood was treating him, he said: "It's awesome. I think I've been, really… I think a lot of people said, 'Just get through the first six months after then after that it gets better.' But I've kind of really enjoyed the first six months."

He continued: "I don't know what I imagined, honestly, but it's great. He's incredible and I'm just in awe of my partner." Daniel also told E! in a previous interview: "The short answer is it's awesome and he's the best thing that's ever happened," before adding: "The long version? It's frankly terrifying to have a human being in the world that I care this much about.

"Everything he does is going to affect how I feel about my life for the rest of my life. So, you know, that's intimidating."