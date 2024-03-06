Rebel Wilson's daughter, one, looks so tall in video inside spectacular tropical home

Rebel Wilson shared a rare video of her daughter, Royce, on Tuesday – and she looked so grown up.

The one-year-old was featured in a clip her mom posted on Instagram from inside their temporary home in North Bondi after Rebel returned to Australia to film her directorial debut, The Deb, at the end of last year.

Rebel and Ramona with little Royce

While the house was undeniably spectacular with vaulted ceilings, a high-tech kitchen, an open-plan design with plenty of natural light, and a sprawling backyard, it was little Royce who no doubt had fans doing a double take.

Rebel primarily focused on her fiancée, Ramona Agruma cooking up a storm but eventually panned over to her daughter who looked so tall and adorable in shorts and a matching top. Watch the video below.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson's daughter Royce is growing up so fast

While the video was set to music, it was easy to imagine little Royce giggling at her mom while running around freely in the rented home.

Captioning the clip, which Rebel disclosed was a promotion, she penned: "Probably the thing I like best about staying at an @airbnb is the ability to cook my own meals.

"Okay who am I kidding, it's Ramona who cooks! I just do the pavlova (especially when I'm in Australia)! Thanks @jeffbeacher for letting us try out this great house in North Bondi."

Rebel has been basking in motherhood since Royce arrived in 2022, and last August she shared her excitement over her daughter's first word.

© Instagram Royce looked so tall

"She's full-on, madly in love with her aca-amazing little girl," Rebel gushed to E! News. "I just love her so much… she's such a little angel."

She continued: "She just last week had her first word, which was Mum. "So, I was like, 'Ahhh!!' because I have been trying to coach her in saying that for the last few weeks. And then she said it, and I recorded it on my phone, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh.'"

© Instagram Rebel's daughter Royce turned one in November 2023

Rebel also acknowledged that while she would love to have another baby in the house, the process would be difficult. After being unable to conceive, she welcomed Royce through a surrogate in November 2022.

"Obviously I was hoping that I would have that feeling," Rebel said. "I thought I was going to be a strict parent. And everyone's like, 'No, no,' I'm, like, so soft. Because I just melt every time I'm with her."

© Instagram Royce's first word was 'Mum'

"I would like to have another child," she continued. "It's just like, well, is that possible? I have to do IVF. We'll see how it goes."

Rebel added: "Roycie is such a miracle. And if she's my only child, then amazing."

© Instagram Royce Lillian was born via surrogate in November 2022

Rebel and Ramona shared the news of their newborn's arrival with an adorable photograph, stating they were "beyond proud" to welcome their daughter.

"I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!" the Australian star wrote at the time.

© Instagram Rebel would like to have another child

"I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care."

She added: "Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!"

