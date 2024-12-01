Rebel Wilson reveals heartbreaking family news in latest update

Rebel Wilson has shared the heartbreaking news of her grandfather’s passing at the age of 97.

The Pitch Perfect star took to Instagram on Saturday to honor the man she affectionately called "Poppy," posting a touching photo of the two of them together and expressing her grief.

"RIP Poppy – 97 years young. The best grandpa!" Rebel, 44, wrote alongside the image, which showed the warmth and love they shared.

The post was met with an outpouring of condolences from fans and friends, many sharing their own stories of loss and offering support to the actress during this difficult time.

The loss of her grandfather marks a poignant moment for Rebel, who has recently been celebrating joyful milestones with her family.

Just days earlier, she shared glimpses of a heartwarming Thanksgiving celebration with her wife, Ramona Agruma, and their two-year-old daughter, Royce.

The family photos captured moments of happiness, with Rebel and Ramona enjoying time together aboard a yacht. In one particularly sweet image, Rebel helped Royce walk along a serene beach, their connection radiating through the screen.

The actress also shared playful photos of her family and friends gathering for the holiday, with Rebel wearing a casual striped top and straw hat, clearly relishing the time spent with loved ones.

"Happy Thanksgiving everyone," she wrote in the post’s caption. "So grateful and lucky to have such an awesome family! Love you all so much."

The holiday marked another precious chapter for Rebel, who has embraced motherhood and her new family dynamic with open arms.

Rebel and Ramona, who announced their engagement earlier this year, have been reveling in life with Royce, whom they welcomed in 2021. Their love for each other and their daughter shines through in every shared moment, from everyday adventures to big family celebrations.

Earlier this month, Rebel celebrated Royce’s second birthday in style with a Disney-themed party that delighted fans. Photos from the special day showed Rebel and Ramona helping their daughter blow out the candles on a spectacular Disney princess cake.

The actress shared sweet details about Royce’s budding personality, revealing that her little girl’s first Disneyland ride was Dumbo and that her reaction to the park’s iconic castle was a simple but enthusiastic "cool!"

"Her favorite show is Masha & the Bear," Rebel wrote in her post about the celebration. "She loves dancing, especially to classical music. And loves going to the park EVERY SINGLE DAY!!!" The actress’s joy in motherhood is evident, and it’s clear that Royce is at the center of her world.