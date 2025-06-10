Elizabeth Hurley posts risque nude photo at 60 — was it taken by Billy Ray Cyrus?

Elizabeth Hurley is 60 – and in love. The businesswoman took to special media to share a picture of her in her "birthday suit," as she recalled the last 12 months and her successes as a business owner, philanthropist and campaigner.

"Happy birthday to me! This year has already been a wild ride; my 30th year of working with the Estée Lauder Companies, my 30th year as the Global Ambassador of the @esteelaudercompanies Breast Cancer Campaign, the 20th anniversary of @elizabethhurleybeach and… I’m in love," she wrote, referencing her new romance with Billy Ray Cyrus.

"Feeling very blessed and grateful for having the best friends & family in the world," she added, before sharing that the picture had been taken that same day, June 10.

In the picture she posed nude, with her legs crossed and drawn up to her chin, and a big smile on her face.

© Instagram Elizabeth and Billy Ray shared new images from their blossoming romance

Although she did not share the photographer's details. it could have been Billy Ray, as in May she told HELLO! that they would be spending the special day together.

"He should be in England for my birthday. He’ll be meeting my family – and my dogs – and hopefully, it’ll be lovely," she said.

© Instagram Elizabeth and Billy Ray went public with their romance in April

Elizabeth and Billy Ray confirmed their surprise relationship in mid-April and have taken to giving fans a glimpse inside their romance, including sharing a series of heartwarming new photos from Billy Ray's Tennessee farm where they were joined by Elizabeth's son Damian.

The romance was kindled over the past few months after the couple initially met when they were both cast in the 2022 film Christmas in Paradise. Friendship grew into a love affair when Elizabeth contacted Billy Ray in the wake of his divorce last year from his third wife.

Kelsey Grammar, Elizabeth and Billy Ray on the poster for Christmas In Paradise

Appearing on Apple Music Country's The Ty Bentli Show, he candidly revealed how Elizabeth's unexpected message came at one of the darkest moments in his life following the breakdown of his marriage from singer Firerose last year.

According to Billy Ray, the actress texted him to tell him that it looked 'like life might be a little bit tough" and that she was in his "corner," adding: "Of all the people to reach out to me in that second that maybe I needed most… this friend who made me laugh."

© Getty Billy Ray and Elizabeth made their red carpet debut in Italy

Elizabeth famously wed Indian textile heir Arun Nayar in 2007, with their lavish celebrations spanning two continents. They tied the knot first with a civil ceremony at Sudeley Castle in England, followed by a spectacular traditional Hindu wedding in India.

Although they divorced amicably in 2011, they have remained firm friends.

© WireImage Billy Ray is Miley Cyrus' dad

Billy Ray was married to his wife of 28 years, Tish Cyrus, but they split in 2022.

Although Billy Ray and Elizabeth hadn’t spoken in two years, he shared that the connection was immediate.

"We just laughed," he remembered. "It was at a time when I wasn't laughing a lot. The oddest part was first, how much we laughed. Second, I figured we were so different but in some very strange ways we had way more in common than we had different."