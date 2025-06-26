Britain's Got Talent presenter Declan Donnelly makes ultra-rare appearance with wife Ali Astall

Britain's Got Talent presenter Declan Donnelly made an ultra-rare appearance with his wife Ali Astall on Wednesday.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, attended a reception at Buckingham Palace for the winners of the King's Trust Awards 2025 and to mark the tenth anniversary of The King's Trust International.

Also in attendance were The Trust's supporters and ambassadors, George and Amal Clooney, Dame Joanna Lumley, make-up whizz Charlotte Tilbury and presenting duo, Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo.

© Getty Images For the special occasion, Declan, 49, looked smart in a dark suit and a striped shirt. Ali, meanwhile, exuded sophistication in a chic polka dot dress, which she paired with statement pearl earrings.



© Getty Images The King's Trust Awards recognise young people who have improved their own chances in life and had a positive impact on their local community. The 2025 cohort of winners include young people who have overcome challenges such as poor mental health, educational troubles and youth unemployment with the help of the Trust.

© Getty Images The reception took place ahead of the Award Ceremony, which is scheduled for Thursday at the Royal Festival Hall.

© Getty Images During Wednesday's reception, His Majesty met the winners of the eight categories: Enterprise Award, Education Award, Breakthrough Award, Young Change Maker Award, Young Achiever Award, Community Impact Award, Rising Star Award and Volunteer of the Year Award. The 76-year-old also met the three Global categories: Global Young Achiever Award, Amal Clooney Woman's Empowerment Award and the Global Sustainability Award.



Declan and Ali's private life

The pair started dating in 2014 before announcing their engagement in December of that same year. The Saturday Night Takeaway host popped the big question on an Australian beach at sunset before travelling to film I'm A Celebrity.

© Alamy Newly married Declan and Ali after their wedding at St Michael's Church, Elswick, Newcastle

The couple went on to tie the knot at St Michael's Roman Catholic Church in Elswick in a ceremony officiated by the star's brother Father Dermott Donnelly, who sadly passed away in 2022.

They are doting parents to a daughter called Isla Elizabeth Anne Donnelly, whom they welcomed in September 2018, and a son called Jack Anthony Alphonsus Donnelly, whom they welcomed into the world in July 2022.