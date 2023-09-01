Miranda Kerr pregnant, model expecting fourth boy and third child with billionaire husband

Miranda Kerr, 40, is expecting her fourth baby. The model shared the news on Snapchat on Friday September 1, revealing that she is pregnant with another boy.

"So excited to announce baby no. 4," she captioned the first picture, which showed the businesswoman revealing her baby bump in a cropped tank and low cut jeans. Miranda and husband Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel, 33, are also parents of sons Myles, three, and five-year-old Hart. Miranda is also mom to son Flynn, 12, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

© Snapchat Miranda Kerr reveals she is expecting fourth boy

In another snap, the mom showed fans a picture of four pairs of children's shoes, including a pair of tiny baby shoes, each corresponding to one of her boys.

"#BoyMom,' she captioned the post.

© Snapchat Miranda Kerr is already mom to three boys

She said: "Flynn is madly in love with Hart. He really wanted a little baby brother so much. There hasn't been any jealousy or anything. It's been very sweet. And when Flynn walks in the room, Hart lights up like a light bulb."

Flynn is also a big brother to dad Orlando's baby girl Daisy Dove, whom he welcomed with partner Katy Perry.

© Pierre Mouton Miranda and Evan are parents to two boys already

Miranda also shared in 2022 her thoughts on expanding her family, admitting she felt it was up to God.

"I feel like I'm open, so we'll see what God decides," she told Vogue Australia, adding: "Family is my number-one priority, then work, then my company, which is like another baby, and then, unfortunately, my friends, but it's not going to be like that forever."

"I just love being a mother and I always wanted three boys, so I feel really blessed that I have three healthy boys."

© Getty Images Miranda was a Victoria's Secret Angel

The family purchased their forever home in 2022; a $145million mansion in Los Angeles. Property records seen by Architectural Digest revealed that Evan paid $120million for their new home in the exclusive neighborhood of Holmby Hills, plus an additional $25million for a smaller portion of the land located right next door to the main property.

They previously owned a $12million mansion located in Brentwood, previously owned by Harrison Ford. They also own a $30million villa in Paris, a vineyard estate in Australia, and a seaside vacation home in Malibu.