Lauren Sanchez showcases her stunning physique in blue bikini as she poses with lookalike sister on lavish holiday

Lauren Sanchez recently shared a glimpse of her holiday celebrations, posting a picture on Instagram Stories where she and her sister Elena Sanchez Blair enjoyed a boat ride.

Lauren, the 54-year-old former reporter engaged to Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos, appeared in high spirits in the photo.

Dressed in a blue bikini top paired with denim shorts, Lauren showcased her toned figure against the backdrop of crystal-clear waters.

The location of the photo remains unknown, but the sisters' joyful expressions in their beachwear hinted at a relaxing getaway.

Lauren opted for a blue triangle bikini top, completing her look with a tan visor and dark sunglasses, while Elena chose a vibrant hot pink bikini.

Lauren's caption: “'Best way to head into the New Year... With my best friend and sister,” captured the essence of the moment.

Both sisters sported minimal makeup and left their long brown hair in loose waves, exuding a relaxed and carefree vibe.

The post followed a recent sighting of Lauren and Jeff in Miami, Florida, on Christmas Eve, strolling arm-in-arm.

This sighting came a month after Jeff announced their move from Seattle, Washington, to Miami to be closer to his parents.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Jeff expressed his emotional ties to Seattle and his excitement for the move, stating, "Seattle, you will always have a piece of my heart."

Before Christmas, the couple celebrated Lauren's birthday on the Caribbean island of St. Barts. They were seen enjoying the festivities on Jeff's $500 million superyacht, socializing with celebrities and entrepreneurs, and exploring the island.

Lauren and Jeff's relationship first came into the public eye in January 2019, following a report by the National Enquirer.

At that time, both were married to other people. Their subsequent divorces – Jeff from Mackenzie Scott, his wife of over 25 years, and Lauren from Patrick Whitesell, co-founder of the Endeavor talent agency – paved the way for their relationship to flourish publicly.

The couple, who made their first public appearance together in May 2019, got engaged in early 2023.

Lauren shared details of Jeff's romantic proposal to Vogue, recalling how he surprised her with a diamond ring hidden under her pillow after a dinner under the stars on his yacht. She reminisced about feeling almost 'blacked out' upon discovering the ring.

Regarding their wedding plans, Lauren admitted they were still in the early stages of planning, with many details yet to be decided.

Jeff humorously remarked that he wouldn't be heavily involved in the wedding planning, joking, "Oh, God, no. Do I look that dumb?"

Lauren also confirmed her intention to take Jeff's last name after marriage, saying, "Uh, yes, one hundred percent. I am looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos." Recently, she's been seen wearing a 'Mrs. Bezos' necklace, a custom piece from Alison Lou, valued at $4,400.

