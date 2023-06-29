Tim McGraw's daughter reunites with rarely seen family member - and they look like twins

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been empty nesters ever since their youngest daughter, Audrey moved out of their sprawling Nashville home and into an apartment in New York City.

Like Audrey – who attends the American Academy of Dramatic Arts – eldest daughter, Gracie, 26, is also a resident of the Big Apple and is pursuing a career on Broadway – but middle child, Maggie, lives elsewhere and keeps a much lower profile than her siblings.

WATCH: Maggie McGraw makes rare appearance to showcase her dance moves

However, the 24-year-old made a rare appearance on Gracie's Instagram on Wednesday after traveling to Manhattan to be reunited with her sisters – and the family resemblance is uncanny.

Maggie appears to share many of the same physical traits as Gracie. Both have the same infectious smile and defined facial features, and Maggie now sports short hair just like her sister.

© Instagram Maggie McGraw drove to NYC to visit her sisters

Taking to her Instagram Stories before she arrived at Gracie's jaw-dropping apartment, Maggie shared a photo of herself driving with the caption: "When am I not en route to New York?"

Once they were reunited, fun soon followed, with Gracie sharing a clip of Maggie imitating a cheerleader, and another of her sprawled out on Maggie's guest bed. Tim and Faith's children are extremely close and will no doubt spend time with Audrey, 21, too during Maggie's visit.

© Instagram Maggie McGraw looks so much like her sister Gracie

The country music stars are very proud of their children and the careers they are forging for themselves. Gracie is a rising star on Broadway who has performed at showcases such as Broadway Sings and she recently announced her first solo show will take place in July.

© Instagram Gracie McGraw appears to be hosting her sister Maggie at her apartment

Alongside her studies, Audrey models and also has an incredible singing voice which she often showcases on social media. Maggie, meanwhile, studied Sustainability Science and Practice at Stanford University and previously worked for the office of Tennessee Democratic Representative Jim Cooper before his retirement.

Speaking about his daughters' achievements in 2021, Tim told People: "It's inspiring to me to watch them go out on their own and do the things they do. We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women.

© Instagram Gracie McGraw and her sister Maggie have a very close bond

"And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people. It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

© Photo: Instagram Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are doting parents to three daughters

But Tim admitted that they have grown up far too quickly. "It's crazy. It goes by so fast," he previously said during a conversation with Leo Edit.

"What starts happening is you start marking your time by their years. And the next thing you know, they grow so fast and it's like every two years there's a different child that you have as they age."

© Getty Images Tim McGraw and Faith Hill with their daughters in 2015

When Audrey moved out of the family home, Tim opened up about him and Faith becoming empty nesters, telling People at the time: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."