North West, 11, stuns fans as she towers over mom Kim Kardashian: 'She looks 17!'

North West is blossoming into a young star right before our eyes, and her latest holiday appearance with mom Kim Kardashian proves just how much she’s grown.

At just 11 years old, North is already turning heads with her striking style and undeniable presence, as shown in a Christmas Eve video shared on the mother-daughter duo's TikTok account.

In the festive clip, Kim, 44, and North danced to Ariana Grande’s "Santa Tell Me", showcasing their close bond and playful energy.

North West, 11, stuns fans as she towers over mom Kim Kardashian

Kim, ever the style icon, stunned in a skintight snake-print turtleneck dress that hugged her famous hourglass figure. With her sleek ponytail and poised elegance, Kim embodied her usual glamour, but it was North who truly stole the spotlight.

The preteen showed off her own fashion-forward ensemble, rocking a white strapless top paired with a chic black blazer and a puffed mini skirt.

Fans can't believe how tall North is!

Adding her own edgy touch, North completed the look with knee-high boots and a Vivienne Westwood necklace, proving she’s inherited her parents’ flair for standout style. Her glamorous makeup, featuring fluttery lashes, eyeliner, and a glossy lip, added to her polished appearance.

Fans couldn’t help but notice how mature North looked in the video. Many took to social media to comment on her transformation, with one exclaiming: "She’s 11?!! Looks 17!"

Another chimed in: "North looks 15," while others praised her outfit and poise, with one X (formerly Twitter) user writing: "North looks so good, awww."

North is only 11 years old

It’s clear that North isn’t just growing up; she’s also carving out her own identity, often blending elements of both her parents’ iconic styles.

Fans also noticed how much fun she brings to Kim’s life, with one writing: "I love North and Kim's relationship. She seems like she keeps Kim young and fun."

North showed off her new braces

Despite North’s star power, the video also showcased Kim in a more laid-back role, sitting on the floor at one point as North energetically danced. "Kim is so done with these TikToks, lmao," one fan joked, pointing out Kim’s relaxed demeanor as North stole the show.

North is the eldest of Kim’s four children with her ex-husband Kanye West, alongside Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. Kim and Kanye’s love story began in 2012 after years of friendship, culminating in a lavish wedding in 2014.

Together, they became one of Hollywood’s most talked-about power couples, with their children often in the spotlight.

North West is growing up fast!

However, their marriage came to an end when Kim filed for divorce in February 2021, citing "differences of opinion."

The divorce was finalized in November 2022, with both parties moving on with their lives. Kanye has since remarried, tying the knot with Bianca Censori, an Australian architect who works for his Yeezy brand.