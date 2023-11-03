The eyewatering sum Al Pacino, 83, has to pay 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah in child support

Al Pacino has been ordered by a Los Angeles judge to provide substantial child support for his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah.

Legal documents detail an agreement that has the 83-year-old Scarface actor paying over $30,000 monthly to support his youngest son.

The court's mandate includes an initial sum of $110,000 to be paid upfront by Al, in addition to the recurring monthly payments.

Moreover, Al is responsible for $13,000 designated for a night nurse and is expected to shoulder any medical expenses not covered by health insurance.

Adding to these commitments, the Oscar-winning actor has also been instructed to contribute annually to an educational fund for his son, with the amount set at $15,000 per year.

The custody arrangement between Noor, a 29-year-old Sony producer, and Al grants joint legal custody to both parties, with Noor maintaining primary physical custody of their child.

Their romantic connection came to public attention in April 2022, although it was subsequently revealed they had started dating during the COVID-19 pandemic. In May 2023, it was announced that Noor was eight months pregnant with the couple's first child together, marking the fourth for Pacino.

Sources close to the couple shared with TMZ that the pregnancy was not planned. Nonetheless, their son Roman was born a month later, and despite the couple's ongoing relationship, Noor filed for custody in September for reasons that have not been made public.

Al, father to three other children — Julie, 34, with acting coach Jan Tarrant, and 22-year-old twins Olivia and Anton with actress Beverly D’Angelo — has expressed his joy and amazement at Roman's birth.

"It always has been. I’ve got many kids,” he remarked in a video obtained by the Daily Mail, “But this is really special coming at this time.”

Al, who has had relationships with various women but never married, seems to find a unique joy in fatherhood that surpasses his storied career in Hollywood.

Noor, who has previously been linked to Mick Jagger, now navigates a new chapter with Al, balancing their personal relationship with their responsibilities as co-parents to their son.

While the details of why Noor sought custody remain private, the agreement reached ensures that their son will be provided for, and both parents will remain legal custodians with Noor as the primary caregiver.

