Lara Spencer reunites with lookalike mom, 85, for milestone celebration

It was an extra special, celebratory weekend for Lara Spencer and her family.

Over the weekend, the Good Morning America anchor rang in her mother Carolyn von Seelen's milestone 85th birthday.

And in honor of the special day, she reunited with much of her family, and shared a glimpse inside the festivities with fans.

© Instagram The von Seelen family reunited for the matriarch's 85th birthday

After the birthday celebrations, Lara took to Instagram and shared a photo with some of her look-alike family members, including of course her mom, and who appears to be her four siblings.

In the sweet family portrait, Carolyn is pictured sitting in the center, and her loved ones, including Lara, are standing behind her. "What a night. Happy 85th beautiful mom," Lara wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"So beautiful! Happy Birthday and many more!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Aww Happy birthday lovely lady. Beautiful picture," and: "Great picture," as well as: "Your mom is the greatest! Love and hugs to her."

© Instagram Lara celebrating her mother's birthday last year

Lara, whose full name is Lara Christine Von Seelen, was born and grew up in the New York suburb of Garden City, Long Island. Her father was Richard Ernest, who passed away in 2011.

Earlier this summer, she celebrated her own birthday, her 56th, and a month prior, embarked on her "dream come true" trip, a vacation to South Africa with her family, including husband Richard McVey.

© Instagram The two recently cheered on Lara's daughter Kat at a lacrosse game

She shared a round of photos from the incredible getaway at the time, and then wrote: "Taking a walking safari [through] the bush to see the rhino (from a safe distance for sure!!) as we learned about conservation efforts to protect these majestic creatures; then a closer look from the safety of a truck!"

"Wow — two leopards in one morning and so many babies!!! Mama lions [with] cubs and an appearance by dad! Precious baby rhino, baby elephant, baby giraffe and baby zebra as well! And all with my own babies — what a gift! We even saw a baby hippo hiding next to her mama at the watering hole," she further recounted, seemingly revealing that her kids, Duff, 23, and Kat, 20, were on the trip as well.

© Instagran Lara with her two kids

"South African master guide and spotter Nic and Bennett treating us to the perfect sundowner, and dinner and dancing in the bush including some of the moves I have learned at gma :) #bucketlist dream come true," she concluded.

Lara shares her two kids with her ex-husband David Haffenreffer, a former CNN reporter who she was married to from 2000 to 2015. When she's not traveling or in the GMA studio, the doting mom lives in Greenwich, Connecticut with her husband Richard, an entrepreneur and chief executive officer of MarketAxess Holdings who she met on a blind date, and who she married in Vail, Colorado in 2018, as well as her beloved dogs.