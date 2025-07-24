Gisele Bündchen and gorgeous twin sister stun with natural beauty in birthday photo

Over the weekend, Gisele Bündchen ushered in her 45th birthday alongside her stunning twin sister, Patricia Bündchen. Though Patricia often stays out of the spotlight, she shares a close bond with Gisele and has played a crucial role in her sister’s remarkable supermodel career.

The Brazilian beauty took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a carousel of photos that captured sweet moments from the celebration. The first photo showed the twins posing side by side, proudly holding their birthday cakes up to the camera.

© Instagram Gisele and her twin sister on their birthday

Gisele oozed chic in a cream sweater and fitted jeans. The supermodel's luscious blonde locks were styled into soft waves while her makeup was left natural and radiant. Meanwhile, Patricia looked equally stylish in a knitted jumper and a pair of black leather pants.

In the caption, Gisele penned: "Haven’t been around here much, but I wanted to take a moment to say thank you for all the warm birthday wishes. I’m so grateful for another trip around the sun and even more grateful to have spent it in nature, surrounded by love and my family. Today is also my mom’s birthday. We miss her deeply, but we know she’s always with us. I continue to trust and welcome life with an open heart, holding gratitude for all that is still to come. Sending love to everyone."

© Instagram Gisele and her baby boy

Additional photos from the post captured the twins enjoying a garden gathering surrounded by family. One image, in particular, drew special attention – a rare glimpse of her newborn baby boy, whom she shares with boyfriend Joaquim Valente

Gisele and Patricia's relationship

Patricia has long served as her twins manager and is often credited by the supermodel as her "best friend". "We're very close; as you know, we're twins!" Gisele told People.

© Instagram Gisele's family photos

"I know she's got my back like I got hers. We trust each other and we always want the best for one another and that is priceless."

Patricia and Gisele are fraternal twins and the middle siblings in a family of eight. They share four other sisters – Graziela, Gabriela, Raquel and Rafaela.

"My family is everything to me and my sisters are my best friends even if sometimes we disagree," Gisele explained. "Family is what gives us our foundation, they are our greatest teachers, and they help us become who we are."

© Getty Images for IWC Schaffhause The supermodel celebrated her 45th birthday

Back in 2009, Patricia opened up to Vanity Fair about growing up alongside her sister's fame. "Unlike me, Gisele was very talkative, and she wasn’t afraid to be away from home for some time even when she was little," she shared.

"She was very brave, and she was always trying to protect her sisters – something like, 'Don’t mess with my sisters or you’ll have to deal with me!'"