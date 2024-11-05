Victoria Beckham wears same sheer lace dress as Cruz's 29-year-old girlfriend

Victoria Beckham is a style inspiration to many. From the little black dresses she wore in her Posh Spice days to the sharp tailoring she offers via her namesake brand, the 50-year-old appears on the mood boards of fashion fans the world over.
Celebrities are often seen wearing Victoria's timeless designs, with everyone from Eva Longoria to Kim Kardashian donning the flattering pieces, but nobody wears them better than VB herself.
In a new shoot and interview for Harper's Bazaar, Victoria models an ultra-sultry lace dress, featuring a plunging neckline and cut-out sides. The sheer dress from her own brand embodies the underwear as outerwear trend, with the barely-there design leaving little to the imagination while still looking impossibly chic.
While Victoria certainly makes a statement in the lacey ensemble, she wasn't the first to model the outfit. Victoria and David Beckham's youngest son Cruz, 19, recently began dating musician Jackie Apostel, 29, and she was spotted in the daring outfit last month.
Jackie took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing the design, captioning the photo: "Thank u for the laciest dream piece Victoria Beckham."
Victoria's decision to lend her son's new love a piece from her collection, before it's even available for the public to shop is a sure sign she approves of Jackie, as the mother-of-four has been known to offer her fashion creations to the partner's of her children in the past.