Victoria Beckham wears same sheer lace dress as Cruz's 29-year-old girlfriend

Victoria Beckham is a style inspiration to many. From the little black dresses she wore in her Posh Spice days to the sharp tailoring she offers via her namesake brand, the 50-year-old appears on the mood boards of fashion fans the world over.

Celebrities are often seen wearing Victoria's timeless designs, with everyone from Eva Longoria to Kim Kardashian donning the flattering pieces, but nobody wears them better than VB herself.

In a new shoot and interview for Harper's Bazaar, Victoria models an ultra-sultry lace dress, featuring a plunging neckline and cut-out sides. The sheer dress from her own brand embodies the underwear as outerwear trend, with the barely-there design leaving little to the imagination while still looking impossibly chic.

© Harper’s Bazaar UK/Boo George Victoria wore the same dress as Jackie Apostel

While Victoria certainly makes a statement in the lacey ensemble, she wasn't the first to model the outfit. Victoria and David Beckham's youngest son Cruz, 19, recently began dating musician Jackie Apostel, 29, and she was spotted in the daring outfit last month.

© Harper’s Bazaar UK/Boo George Victoria Beckham modelling her own range

Jackie took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing the design, captioning the photo: "Thank u for the laciest dream piece Victoria Beckham."

© Instagram Jackie Apostel looking beautiful in Victoria's lace dress

Victoria's decision to lend her son's new love a piece from her collection, before it's even available for the public to shop is a sure sign she approves of Jackie, as the mother-of-four has been known to offer her fashion creations to the partner's of her children in the past.

1/ 4 © Instagram Nicola Peltz in Victoria Beckham Much was made of the fact that Brooklyn Beckham's wife, Nicola Peltz, didn't wear a design by her mother-in-law for her wedding, but she has worn VB's collection on multiple occasions. Our favourite occasion saw Nicola wear a white lace panel creation for Brookyln's birthday in March of this year. Victoria clearly approved too, commenting: "Love this dress on u!!! Kisses x".

2/ 4 © Instagram Mia Regan in Victoria Beckham Romeo and Mia Regan split earlier this year, but prior to their breakup, Mia was often seen in Victoria's designs and regularly attended her Fashion Week shows, even post split. In October 2022, Mia and Victoria collaborated on a six-piece denim capsule, with Mia looking casually cool in the designs.

3/ 4 © Getty Chloe Grace Moretz in Victoria Beckham It feels like a lifetime ago that Brooklyn Beckham dated actress Chloe Grace Moretz, but during their relationship in 2017, Chloe stepped out in a candy pink Victoria Beckham power suit.



4/ 4 © Instagram Jackie Apostel in Victoria Beckham – again They may have only been dating for a few months, but VB is already frequently dressing Jackie. As well as the lace design, Jackie was also seen in a plunging white backless dress from the collection.

