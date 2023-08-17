Blake Griffin's dating history: From Kendall Jenner to Madison Beer

Boston Celtics star Blake Griffin is a celebrated basketball player renowned for his impressive skills as a forward player.

The sportsman was thrust into the limelight following his rise to basketball stardom which saw him progress from college basketball to the NBA league.

© Getty The basketball player is very private when it comes to his personal life

Whilst much is known about his life on court, join us at HELLO! as we take a deep dive into his dating life. The star is very private about his personal life away from the spotlight and previously told Entertainment Tonight how dating in the public eye involves a lot of "trial and error."

He was quick to draw attention to various hurdles, citing the experience as "always challenging."

© Getty Blake Griffin playing against the Golden State Warriors at Barclays Center

And when asked about his ideal partner, the sportsman spoke about the importance of taking things slowly, adding: "Somebody you can trust and that you really, like, genuinely have a good time with. I think that catches my eye the most."

Keep scrolling to discover more about his relationship with Kendall Jenner, Madison Beer and more…

Is Blake Griffin in a relationship?

Blake, 34, is thought to be dating his on-off girlfriend Francesca Aiello. The couple, who previously dated for two years, were recently spotted holidaying in August 2023.

Who is Francesca Aiello?

Francesca is the owner and designer of Frankie's Bikinis – a celeb-fave beloved by the likes of Gigi Hadid and Sofia Richie. She set up her swimwear line aged 20 and has been praised for her creative designs and entrepreneurial spirit.

© Instagram Blake is thought to be dating Francesca Aiello

The star lives in a gorgeous Malibu home and is a staunch advocate for hot yoga, reformer Pilates and Soul Cycle. Speaking to Soleil Blue, she candidly spoke about her passion for swimwear, explaining: "I was 17 when I first had the idea to start Frankie's Bikinis.

"At the time I didn't really think that I was making a company, I just thought I would make some bikinis for me and my girlfriends and then I threw it on Instagram and was just posting some photos of me in the suits and when I started getting hit up by strangers to receive the bikinis, is when I realized that it was actually a real company.

© Instagram Francesca owns her own swimwear brand

"We actually had Candice Swanepole's agent saying she was a fan of the suits and wanted to get her hands on some. That was the ah-ha moment for me!"

How did Brynn Cameron and Blake Griffin meet?

Blake dated fellow basketball player Brynn Cameron for several years before their eventual split in 2017. Whilst the couple never confirmed when exactly they started dating, it's thought that sparks started to fly when Blake first moved to Los Angeles.

© Getty Brynn Cameron is a former basketball player

The former couple, who went on to get engaged, share two children: a son called Ford Wilson Cameron-Griffin and a daughter called Finley Elaine Griffin.

Ahead of Ford's milestone first birthday, Blake waxed lyrical about fatherhood, telling GQ magazine how he felt "changed," by the experience and wished that he could be more present in their lives. "But at the same time, it makes the stuff that I don't miss that much more special," he explained.

© Getty Blake and Brynn share two children together

The couple went their separate ways in 2017. And in February 2018, Blake's ex-fiancée Brynn sued the NBA player, on the grounds that Blake had unexpectedly pushed for a prenuptial agreement just one month before the duo had planned to exchange vows.

Following their split, Blake and Brynn reached an agreement with regards to their two children. In a joint statement given to PEOPLE, the former couple said: "Both sides have settled amicably and are moving forward with co-parenting their two children… Due to the confidential nature of the agreement, no further details will be released."

Did Blake Griffin date Kendall Jenner?

Blake started dating Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kendall Jenner back in August 2017. They were reportedly together for several months but never spoke publicly about their romance.

© Getty Model Kendall Jenner supported her boyfriend in Los Angeles

In November that year, the brunette beauty was spotted courtside cheering on her beau during a basketball game in Los Angeles.

Whilst Kendall, 27, remained tight-lipped about their relationship, she did tell Vogue that Blake was "very nice." Things nonetheless cooled off and the duo reportedly went their separate ways in April 2018.

Did Madison Beer date Blake Griffin?

© Getty Blake briefly dated singer Madison Beer

Shortly after dating Kendall, Blake found love with songstress Madison Beer. The lovebirds were spotted enjoying a romantic weekend in Long Island, just one month after they ventured out for dinner together.

© Getty Madison Beer at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Despite their string of secret dates, Blake and Madison's romance soon fizzled out.