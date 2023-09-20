Serena Williams wows fans in a figure-hugging electric blue dress

Serena Williams truly knows how to make an impression with her sensational style choices, and she's certainly left fans stunned over the years with her figure-hugging and eclectic styles, ranging from pearl-studded gowns to her adventurous maternity wear.

For instance, the tennis star, 41, shared a snap of herself on the S by Serena Instagram page back in May 2022 wearing a stunning electric blue mini dress that made her look almost like a royal.

The glamorous outfit, called the Lyric Dress, featured ruching all throughout and also a low backless cut, accentuating her figure.

The sensational piece even featured full-length glove pieces that cut off at the top of the arm, exposing her shoulders for just a hint of skin, which she finished off with a simple gold chain.

Serena even added a huge diamond ring with the outfit, and the caption for the post even included an emoji to match, along with: "We're still not over the back of the Lyric dress."

Fans clearly weren't either, as they instantly took to the comments section to bombard it with heart and flame emojis, raving over Serena's appearance. "Let's talk about that stunning blue too," one wrote, with another saying: "You make that dress look hot, queen," and a third adding: "Wow that's awesome you are so incredibly perfect."

The outfit was part of the new summer collection that the fashion brand unveiled earlier that month, inspired by "summer days and sultry summer nights."

At the time, the new drop was part of a celebration that followed the reveal that she had been honored with a building in her name on the Nike campus, sharing a clip on Instagram that read: "There is something to be said about setting goals…

"When I was just a kid I visited the @nike campus and I saw that athletes get buildings! After that visit, I knew I wanted two things; to be a Nike athlete and to have a building. I set my goals high. I knew I would have to be elite, and not only the best, but someone that changes the course of sport.

"And now, here we are – officially unveiling the Serena building at the Nike campus. Blood sweat and many tears, many trophies – it is beyond an honor and giving me chill bumps."

In the year since, of course, a lot has changed for Serena. The tennis pro announced her retirement from the sport in August of that year, playing her last big leagues match at the US Open later that month.

And a year after, in May 2023, things came full circle when she announced at the Met Gala that she and husband Alexis Ohanian were welcoming a second child, a younger sister for their daughter Olympia Ohanian, five. This August, a year after retiring, they welcomed their daughter, check out the reveal in the video below...

In a later Instagram post the renowned athlete shared, she revealed their new baby girl's unique name for the first time: "Adira River Ohanian."

