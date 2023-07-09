Bindi Irwin's fans saying the same thing about daughter Grace in magical family video

The daughter of Steve Irwin enjoyed a magical day in the snow in Tasmania

Bindi Irwin delighted fans after sharing a wholesome Instagram Reel detailing her family trip away with her mother Terri Irwin, her husband Chandler Powell, and their two-year-old daughter, Grace.

The daughter of the late Steve Irwin experienced a slew of snowy days during her time in Tasmania, which she documented on her social media. Heartwarming clips show the wildlife conservationist hiking across snow-laden terrain and making precious memories with her family.

"It's snowing in Tasmania today and we are very happy," Bindi said in the video.

Two-year-old Grace chimed in with some adorable commentary in Bindi's video, observing the snowflakes "falling on dada" and her mom's hair. "Like a snowman," said the tiny tot as snowflakes landed on her own nose.

Bindi's fans flooded the 24-year-old's comments on her IG post with the same message - that her late father would be "so proud" of her efforts to continue his legacy of exploring the outdoors and protecting wildlife.

"Steve must be so happy in heaven. To see that his daughter has a family and a granddaughter. God bless them," wrote one fan, as another penned: "Getting to watch her grow like I watched you grow up is amazing! I love that you are keeping your dad's love and legacy living through her."

"Steve could have never imagined his first grandchild would be so angelic and so much like Bindi!! My goodness, she is so precious!" added a third fan.

Lovebirds Bindi and Chandler tied the knot in 2020 in a deeply sentimental ceremony at the Australia Zoo in Queensland, which was founded by Bindi's great-grandparents, Bob and Lyn Irwin.

Ever since she was a child, Bindi has strived to be a passionate wildlife conservationist and a Wildlife Warrior, setting her heart on protecting all living beings.

In her own words, Bindi wrote for HELLO!: "The way we live our lives is our lasting legacy. We all share a responsibility to be kind to each other and our planet… Kindness can quite literally change the world."