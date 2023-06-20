Jennifer Lawrence shares rare picture of what family life looks like with very private husband and son

Jennifer Lawrence achieved near-instant fame after her career skyrocketed thanks to her role as Katniss Everdeen on the Hunger Games franchise, and though her life became a whirlwind after that, one thing she knew for certain was that she would eventually have a family of her own.

At only 25, she became the world's highest paid actress for two years in a row, in 2015 and 2016, though even before that and all the success that came with it, she always had her eyes on a lowkey life with a partner and kids.

Her latest interview with Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos proves just as much, after the veteran news anchor showed her a clip from a past interview where the actress predicted the life she is living now.

Sitting down with the late Barbara Walters back in 2013, when she was asked where she saw herself in ten years, Jennifer, then only 22, mused: "Not in Los Angeles, in a house, on a big property, and maybe starting a family. Everything is calm, I have a minivan…"

Today, the star owns homes both in Los Angeles and New York City, though she's more frequently pictured in the latter with husband Cooke Malroney, where the two reportedly bought a $21.9 million townhouse in the West Village, and also own (but reportedly rent) a unit in a famously celebrity-loved building in TriBeCa.

After seeing the ten-year-old clip, Jennifer joked: "I have a Volvo, but it's not a minivan."

© Getty Jennifer now keeps her family life largely out of the public eye

When asked what now the next ten years would look like, she explained how starting a family completely changed her approach to planning out her life.

"There is no next, once you start your family it's the greatest thing in the world," she said, adding: "I'm just gonna try to take in every second, and be present, and enjoy it."

© Getty The couple are often spotted around NYC

Though she is especially private about her personal life, she did give some insight into what she's like as a mom, and when asked whether she would eventually be a helicopter parent, she confessed: "Probably, and I’ll have to work on it."

© Getty Her son was born in 2022

Jennifer and her husband Cooke allegedly met thanks to a mutual connection, Jennifer's best friend Laura Simpson, in the spring of 2018, and got engaged after less than a year of dating.

They tied the knot in October of 2019 at the Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island, a famed Golden Age summer "cottage" from the 1890s. She reportedly wore a Dior wedding gown, and fellow stars Emma Stone, Amy Schumer, Kris Jenner, and Adele were said to be in attendance.

© Getty The couple's son, Cy, turned one in February

After announcing her pregnancy in September of 2021, the couple welcomed her first kid, a son, in February 2022. Though she keeps him largely out of the public eye, she did reveal in an interview with Vogue that the couple have named him Cy.

© Getty Jennifer is currently promoting her new movie No Hard Feelings

"Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can," she told Vanity Fair about protecting her son's privacy.

She maintained that she prefers to keep her role as an actor and her role as a mom as separated as possible, and added: "I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."