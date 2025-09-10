Julia Roberts shines a light on rarely-seen family member with connection to daughter Hazel

Julia Roberts just shone a light on her rarely-seen family member while promoting her new film, After the Hunt. During a recent viral video, the Oscar winning actress revealed the seven people she would invite on a night out. While her list included people like her husband, Danny Moder, author Virginia Woolf, and Jesus, Julia also said she'd invite her childhood best friend, Paige. This isn't the first time the Ocean's 11 actress has spoken about Paige, who although is rarely seen, is a very important member of her family.

Julia grew up in Smyrna, Georgia, and graduated from Campbell High School in 1985. Before she was one of the most well known actresses in the world, she was the student council treasurer and best friend to Paige. While chatting with Edward Enninful of 72 Magazine, Julia said: "The last [person I'd invite out] would be my best friend from high school, Paige."

She continued: "She's awesome. She's [my daughter] Hazel's godmother. We've been friends since we were 15." While Paige isn't a Hollywood star like her friend, she is always on Julia's mind. In 2018, Julia honored Paige at the premiere of her television series, Homecoming. The actress wore a hot-pink blouse and pair of pants by designer Brandon Maxwell on the red carpet, where she was joined by her co-star in My Best Friend's Wedding, Dermot Mulroney.

"My best friend Paige — who Dermot knows very well — is a breast cancer survivor, so this is my little ode to Paige tonight. My love letter to her," Julia told Extra, explaining the color meant even more as she wore it in October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

In 2004, when Julia was pregnant with her now 20-year-old twins, she went on The Oprah Winfrey Show to give Paige a makeover. When the two met back in high school, Julia remembers her best friend wearing a "very coveted outfit." But, as a mom to two children, Paige felt too busy to lean into the fashion of her youth.

"I'm very busy and I'm a working mother, as well, so it's anywhere from jeans and cowboy boots and long sleeved T-shirts to trousers, skirts, heels, whatever," Paige told Oprah and Julia of her personal style. Julia asked her favorite hairstylist at the time, Serge Normant, to help makeover Paige. After a new hairdo and a stylish new outfit, Julia told her friend: "You are so beyond gorgeous."

Before Julia was cast in the film Eat, Pray, Love, she told Oprah that she sent a copy of the book to Paige with a note, writing: "'I want to be reading this book while someone I love is reading it at the same time.'" She continued: "She caught up, and we sort of read it in tandem. We didn't even discuss it deeply. I just wanted to know that somewhere in the world, she knew what I knew."

Trust seems to be a huge part of Julia and Paige's friendship. Paige trusted Julia to make her over on national television, and Julia trusted Paige to be her only daughter's godmother. While Julia keeps her children's lives private, we know that Hazel is a huge fan of Taylor Swift, attending The Eras Tour with her mom in 2024.