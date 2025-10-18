Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Joanna Gaines and Fixer Upper celebrate a big win
Joanna Gaines, the Magnolia Network founder, first appeared as the host of HGTV's Fixer Upper in 2013 with her husband, Chip Gaines.

Joanna Gaines wearing a black dress© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I
Tess Hill
Tess HillNews and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Joanna Gaines, 57, just keeps winning. The HGTV star and Magnolia founder won a Daytime Emmy Award on Friday, October 17. Joanna and her husband, Chip Gaines, 50, won the Outstanding How-To Program for their show Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse. While the Magnolia Network stars weren't at the 2025 Daytime Emmys, Joanna celebrated the big win with her 13.8 million Instagram followers. She posted a photo of the award, writing: "So proud of our #fixerupper team!!!!! We won an Emmy," with a celebratory emoji.

Joanna and Chip are probably the most well known couple to come out of HGTV. They found their fame from the popular and Emmy winning show, Fixer Upper. The show ran for five seasons from 2013 to 2018, with Joanna as the host. The couple ended the show to spend time with their family and later revived it for the Magnolia Network, airing in 2021.

As the couple celebrates their big win, let's dive into everything we know about Chip and Joanna and Fixer Upper.

Photo shared by Joanna Gaines on Instagram in honor of Father's Day 2024 of her husband Chip Gaines with their three sons© Instagram

The TV hosts are parents to five children

Chip and Joanna are parents to Drake, 20, Ella, 19, Duke, 17,  Emmie, 15, and Crew, seven. After giving birth to Crew, Joanna told People: "I think it's sweet because [our kids are] older now, and I can see them wanting to be a part of this," she said. "We're all rallying around this baby, which I feel is a sweet gift to our family."

Photo shared by Joanna Gaines on Instagram in honor of Father's Day 2024 of her husband Chip Gaines cuddling with their son Crew on the couch© Instagram

Chip and Joanna weren't always confident parents

When they first became parents, Chip explained they were a bit unprepared. In an interview with People, the dad admitted: "Like anyone else we were scared to death because you have no idea what you're doing." But, Chip is an honest guy, revealing: "I made every mistake in the book with Drake and Ella both…But I'm a firm believer that it's the mistakes that make us who we are… and I think that goes for parenting as well."


Joanna and Chip Gaines won for Fixer Upper: Lakehouse

Joanna and Chip raise their family in Waco, Texas

The couple started flipping houses shortly after getting married in 2003 and later opened a retail store, Magnolia Market, which sold home goods. That name stuck with them. After their success with Fixer Upper, Joanna began selling her "Hearth & Hand with Magnolia" collection at Target.

Joanna Gaines on the cover of Magnolia Journal Fall 2025 © Lisa Petrole for Magnolia Journal

In 2020, Chip and Joanna launched the cable channel Magnolia Network.

The network airs shows like Fixer Upper, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper: The Castle, Maine Cabin Masters, Restoring Galveston, and Barnwood Builders. With this expansion into cable, the couple grew their net worth to an impressive $50 million.

TV personalities Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines during an interview© Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Chip and Joanna just appeared on Shark Tank

The hosts appeared on Shark Tank as the show's first ever guest shark couple. They paid a trip to the ABC studios in LA at the start of October, where they were also joined by their youngest son Crew, who featured in backstage footage during his parents' time on set.

