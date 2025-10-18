Joanna Gaines and Fixer Upper celebrate a big win

Joanna Gaines, 57, just keeps winning. The HGTV star and Magnolia founder won a Daytime Emmy Award on Friday, October 17. Joanna and her husband, Chip Gaines, 50, won the Outstanding How-To Program for their show Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse. While the Magnolia Network stars weren't at the 2025 Daytime Emmys, Joanna celebrated the big win with her 13.8 million Instagram followers. She posted a photo of the award, writing: "So proud of our #fixerupper team!!!!! We won an Emmy," with a celebratory emoji.

Joanna and Chip are probably the most well known couple to come out of HGTV. They found their fame from the popular and Emmy winning show, Fixer Upper. The show ran for five seasons from 2013 to 2018, with Joanna as the host. The couple ended the show to spend time with their family and later revived it for the Magnolia Network, airing in 2021.

As the couple celebrates their big win, let's dive into everything we know about Chip and Joanna and Fixer Upper.

© Instagram The TV hosts are parents to five children Chip and Joanna are parents to Drake, 20, Ella, 19, Duke, 17, Emmie, 15, and Crew, seven. After giving birth to Crew, Joanna told People: "I think it's sweet because [our kids are] older now, and I can see them wanting to be a part of this," she said. "We're all rallying around this baby, which I feel is a sweet gift to our family."

© Instagram Chip and Joanna weren't always confident parents When they first became parents, Chip explained they were a bit unprepared. In an interview with People, the dad admitted: "Like anyone else we were scared to death because you have no idea what you're doing." But, Chip is an honest guy, revealing: "I made every mistake in the book with Drake and Ella both…But I'm a firm believer that it's the mistakes that make us who we are… and I think that goes for parenting as well."



Joanna and Chip raise their family in Waco, Texas The couple started flipping houses shortly after getting married in 2003 and later opened a retail store, Magnolia Market, which sold home goods. That name stuck with them. After their success with Fixer Upper, Joanna began selling her "Hearth & Hand with Magnolia" collection at Target.