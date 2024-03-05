Joanna Gaines and husband Chip celebrate emotional milestone with exciting new chapter coming soon

It's been almost a full decade since the premiere of Fixer Upper on HGTV back in April 2014, and hosts Joanna and Chip Gaines are celebrating with a brand new season.

The longtime TV personalities and couple announced that they would be reviving the show once again with a new season titled Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse.

This new edition of the beloved HGTV series will see the couple taking on flipping a unique mid-century modern lakehouse located near Lake Waco, a neighborhood they're all too familiar with as residents of Waco, Texas.

The new season promises that Chip and Joanna will go "above and beyond" in their renovation of the property, including demo and design, as they tackle interior design, outdoor installations, and much more.

Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse will premiere on the Magnolia Network, the Gaines' own channel, and HGTV this summer, June 2, and is the fourth such revival of the series after 2021's Fixer Upper: Welcome Home (in tune with the Magnolia Network on Discovery+), 2022's Fixer Upper: The Castle, and 2023's Fixer Upper: The Hotel.

The original show, which has been credited with leading the boom of home improvement content on television and the "farmhouse chic" design aesthetic of the 2010s, aired its pilot in 2013 before premiering on HGTV in April 2014.

It ran for five seasons, ending its run in April 2018, while making stars out of its lead hosts, who had been married since 2003, which was the year they also first opened one of their Magnolia stores.

When Fixer Upper ended in 2018, around the time Discovery purchased the company that owned HGTV and DIY Network, they announced that they were working on a deal with Discovery to create their own "lifestyle focused media network," from which the Magnolia Network was born.

© HGTV The show first premiered on the network in April 2014

Chip, 49, and Joanna, 45, are the co-owners of Magnolia Network, the home to several personality-based programs that focus on home renovation, construction, design, and general lifestyle.

In a joint statement shared by Variety, Chip and Joanna gushed: "When Fixer Upper premiered 10 years ago, we couldn't have imagined the journey we had ahead of us.

© Instagram Joanna and Chip's "Fixer Upper" will be revived for a fourth time

"Though a lot has changed and evolved in the decade between then and now, our love for home is still at the heart of everything we do. We feel honored that we get to continue pouring into the stories of these homes across Waco, and we're excited to share our latest project with you this summer with Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse."

Allison Page, president of Magnolia Network, added: "We're so excited to see how Chip and Jo will tackle this lakehouse in Waco and flex their renovation and design muscles in ways our viewers have never seen before."

© Getty Images "Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse" premieres on June 2

She continued: "Since the premiere of Fixer Upper in 2014, they have amassed a huge global fanbase and grown a beloved lifestyle brand from the ground up, and we're thrilled to celebrate this milestone alongside them this year."

