Pink’s mini-me son Jameson Hart steps into a new sporty role

Pink’s son Jameson Hart is learning how to play hockey, in new pics revealed by her husband Carey Hart. Jameson, 8, is still sporting a new pink hairstyle making him look even more like his famous mom. "Jamo ain’t messing around," dad Carey Hart captioned a photo of Jameson on the field sporting his new pink locks on social media. "Ready to drop the gloves and get after it. I know nothing about hockey. His mama got him into it, and he is loving it!!!! So rad to watch him progress at a new sport."

Fans were quick to comment on the youngster's new sport and look, with many saying he also bore a resemblance to older sister, Willow. "He looks so much like his sister!! Getting so big!" wrote one. "Yay Jamo, love the pink hair buddy," said another. "Omg!! Best sport ever!! Welcome to the hockey family community! You all are going to have a blast!" wrote a third.

Jameson sported shoulder-length blonde hair for a majority of the past few years, gave his hair the pixie chop earlier this year, and is now taking it a step further with his new pink hairstyle.

In an earlier post, Carey posted another angle of Jameson’s short cut. "This dude was loving conveyor belt sushi," he captioned a video of his son out at dinner, the pink shade blending into his natural blonde hair. "Movie and dinner w/ my bud, Jamo."

Pink, who recently turned 46, has never shied away from embracing a sense of style that not only makes her feel more authentic, but more powerful, including her toned build and penchant for bright colors. In a conversation with 60 Minutes, the singer emphasized that she'd had the success she did because of her "edge" and desire to remain true to herself.

"I never got a record deal because I was cute; I got a record deal because I was fiery, I had a lot to say, and I had a voice," she said. "So I'm relieved I don't have to fall back on, sort of conventional beauty. And that doesn't have to be my thing. And I don't have to keep that up, either, as I age. I don't have to be that. I can be all of this."

She continued: "I know what certain people think of when they look at me, down to the fact that I'm muscular, I'm outspoken, and I have short hair. I'm possibly a dude, definitely a lesbian. People sort of put you in a box no matter what you look like. And my box happens to be if you're outspoken and you don't sort of bend to societal norms, then you're scary and dangerous."