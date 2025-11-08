Eva Longoria looks unrecognisable in latest red carpet outing

Actress Eva Longoria turned heads at the Paris Global Gift Gala on Saturday November 8, 2025, debuting a glamorous new look that had fans doing a double take. The Desperate Housewives star stunned in a figure-hugging, pearl-toned gown that featured intricate draped beadwork and a plunging neckline that highlighted her sculpted silhouette. Her hair was styled in sleek, vintage-inspired waves tucked elegantly behind one ear, a nod to old Hollywood that perfectly framed her glowing complexion and bold red lip. Pearl drop earrings and a matching bracelet completed the look.

It was a sophisticated, slightly softer look for Eva - timeless yet modern - and one that underscored her effortless ability to evolve her style while maintaining her signature confidence and charm. Eva has often switched up her look in the past; just earlier this year she debuted a fresh new deeper brunette shade for fall, eschewing the honey blonde locks she had been sporting over summer.

Styled by celebrity hairstylist, Justine Marjan, Eva's look is so chic and wearable. It's a chocolate brown hue with soft highlights. It's not a drastic switch-up, but is still enough to make a difference.

© Getty Images Eva embodies old Hollywood glamour at the Paris Global Gift Gala

Fans of the star flocked to the comments praising her new look. One fan commented: "Loving this shade of brunette on her," Whilst another quizzed: "So, does Eva Longoria use box dye or not?" Which is a fair question but with a professional hairstyling team, there are definitely more steps involved.

© Getty Images Eva's chic waves framed her face

Jo O’Neill, head of technical education for Toni & Guy puts this hair colour in the category of 'Chroma Glow.' He says: "For those who like their hair deep and rich, like a lovely cup of coffee. This is an ultra dark brown tint that will deliver serious shine and silkiness in a way most blondes couldn’t even fathom."

The actress turned producer has always been the 'Queen of Brunette,' but this slightly deeper, glossier version has to be our favourite yet. The expert hairstylist crafted her locks with a subtle soft wave that brushed just past her shoulders and it looked so red carpet ready.

© @dimitrishair Eva likes to switch up her style with the seasons

She sometimes sports hair pieces too to gain the look she wants, donning British hair extension brand: Remi Cachet to walk the red carpet in Cannes in May 2025.

The look was created by celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, who shared the details on Instagram, coining the style an 'expensive blowout'. Think soft, face-framing volume, a glossy, seamless finish, and ultra-luxe movement.

© WireImage Eva at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala in October 2025

The actress's look was finished with their Luxury Hair Extensions, expertly blended to match her deep brunette tone and deliver that flawless, natural effect.