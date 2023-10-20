Heidi Klum goes topless and is nearly unrecognizable in eye-popping new photo

Heidi Klum stunned fans as she bared all for an editorial shoot, sharing the black and white photo on Instagram.

In the photo, the supermodel, 50, looked nearly unrecognizable as she posed topless for photographer Kristian Schuller. The model preserved her modesty by holding a shimmery clutch bag with expressive eyes over her chest in a suggestive manner. The clutch was from Italian designer brand Schiaparelli, who she tagged in the post.

© @heidiklum Instagram Heidi Klum looks sultry in Instagram post

Due to the distinct lack of clothes, all eyes were on her intense makeup look. In the spirit of the dramatic clutch, Heidi’s hair was blown out and retro with beautiful feathery waves. She wore a bold lip, smudged at the bottom, with graphic eyelashes that mimicked the ones on the clutch bag, and cartoonishly chiseled cheeks.

The monochrome photo saw the former Victoria’s Secret model shrouded in shadows which led her to stand out in the shot. She teased the shoot with a heart-racingly spooky video from the set on Instagram a week ago which felt like something out of American Horror Story. Similarly black and white, the video saw her posing for Numero Netherlands in a noirish black leather trench coat and gloves, as well as a large fur coat for an over-the-top, vintage feeling editorial shoot reminiscent of a retro horror film. Heidi looked suitably glam.

WATCH: Heidi Klum's iconic Halloween Costumes over the years

Heidi has been pulling out some elaborate looks ahead of Halloween this year, as anticipation ramps for her iconic Halloween costume and party this year. Each year she puts everyone to shame with incredibly lifelike costumes as last year she dressed as a worm.

Previously she has dressed as Princess Fiona from Shrek, an old lady, and Jessica Rabbit. She most recently channelled Michael Jackson’s Thriller in a statement red leather outfit as she walked onto the set of America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League.

In anticipation for this year’s costume, she told the Daily Mail: “I have had sleepless nights over it. You know me.” But she promised the costume would be “extra”.