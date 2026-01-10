Robbie Williams reveals his biggest fear for daughter Teddy's 'desperate' ambition

Robbie Williams has revealed his biggest fear for his teen daughter's 'desperate' ambition. In an interview with BBC Radio 2, the 51-year-old dad said he was worried Theodora Rose "Teddy" Williams would not be a singer.

Teddy, 13, landed her first major film role last year, in the Christmas film Tinsel Town, as Rebel Wilson’s on-screen daughter.

The singer spoke about his daughter joining him on stage for vocal warm-ups before his concerts, and said: "Ted in particular is so desperate for ‘it’. Now, when I was growing up in Stoke-on-Trent, I was also incredibly desperate for ‘it’, whatever ‘it’ was.

© PA Images via Getty Images Robbie Williams, Teddy Williams and Ayda Field Williams

"Watching Top Of The Pops on Thursday and thinking, how the hell do I get in that box in the corner of this room and be one of those people?

"She sent me a text the other day. It says ‘Dad, what if I’m not a singer? It’s my biggest fear not to be a singer’. Biggest capital letters. ‘What if I’m nothing?'"

© Instagram Teddy Williams with her dad and brother

Referring to the fact she is the daughter of an award-winning pop star, he said: "I was like, ‘babe, you’re a nepo. You’ll be fine’."

The singer said he worried about his daughter, and described her as “very sensitive”.

He said: "I am painfully, painfully sensitive. In some quarters it would be deemed as being oversensitive.

© Photo: Instagram Teddy is a keen musician like her dad

"She is worse than me. And I’m worried about what words will do to her."

He added: "I’m just worried about words, and mean people and – I’m not worried because I can steer her professionally so that’s OK – it’s just everything else that comes with it.

"Besides all of that, it’s a wonderful life and a wonderful job. You get to be creative for a living, and I’m very grateful and incredibly lucky.”

The Rock DJ hitmaker tied the knot with his wife, actress Ayda Field, in 2010, and they have four children.

Teddy as flower girl at Princess Eugenie's wedding on October 12, 2018

In November Teddy made her first public appearance since her role as flower girl at Princess Eugenie's wedding on October 12, 2018.

She took to the red carpet for Sky's new Christmas film Tinsel Town, in which she has her very first acting role as the daughter of Rebel Wilson's character. It also stars Kiefer Sutherland and Danny Dyer, making it quite the star-studded cast to be a part of for the young actress' very first screen role.

Speaking to the Daily Mail at the event, Teddy revealed that she holds a special connection to her father's music, in an incredibly sweet interview moment.

When asked if she would rather bring her father's music or music by Taylor Swift, of whom she is known to be a huge fan, the 13-year-old replied: "Actually, I love you, Taylor, but I'm gonna have to stick with my dad because it'll keep me warm, it'll feel like he's here with me."

The response prompted a resounding 'aww' from the interviewer and her mother, though the 'Candy' singer joked: "She actually doesn't mean that, but that's very sweet of you!"