Jeff Bezos turns heads with new look as Lauren Sánchez doubles for a Kardashian in new photos

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez have only turned heads since marrying in their multi-million wedding in June. The couple stepped out together, hand-in-hand, in Aspen, Colorado on Wednesday, December 24 and people couldn't keep their eyes off them.

Jeff, 61, leaned into western style in a black cowboy hat, a black shirt jacket, and a classic pair of jeans. Lauren, 56, doubled for a Kardashian as she strutted down the Aspen streets in a black sweater, barrel jeans, a pair of heeled black boots, and oversized sunglasses.

In the past few years, Lauren has grown closer with the Kardashians, who she definitely uses as fashion inspiration. She met Kris Jenner in 2010 at the opening of the Endless Youth & Life boutique in Beverly Hills. Since then, Lauren has become embedded into the Kardashian family, attending concerts together, Hollywood parties, and more.

© Getty Images Lauren and Jeff enjoying the winter weather in Aspen, Colorado.

Kim Kardashian wished Lauren a happy birthday to Instagram writing: "Happy Belated Birthday to the ultimate girls' girl @laurensanchezbezos." To celebrate her 56th birthday, Jeff and Lauren traveled to the ski town to celebrate. The same day they turned heads while walking in Aspen, Jeff and Lauren were seen in coordinating looks – in black and camel outfits – as they headed to dinner.

When did Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez get together?

In early 2019, Jeff announced he was splitting from his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Scott. At the same time, news of his romance with Lauren broke, who was also in the middle of a divorce from her husband of almost 14 years, Patrick Whitesell.

© MEGA Lauren's ring is one to be envied

HELLO! understands that the couple began working together before gradually falling for each other. Four years after they both divorced from their partners, Jeff proposed to Lauren with a 30-carat engagement ring.

The wedding of the year?

© Getty Images The couple kissing as they left the Aman Hotel on the third day of their wedding festivities

In June, Jeff and Lauren threw a three day wedding celebration in Venice, Italy. The wedding, which HELLO! understands cost an estimated $10 million, included 200 guests, a bubble party on a yacht, and private gondola rides.

The billionaire couple invited their A-list friends like Kylie Jenner, Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom, and Sydney Sweeney.

© Instagram To her wedding, Lauren wore a beautiful lace dress by Dolce & Gabbana

On her birthday, Lauren took a walk down memory lane when she posted a throwback video of the wedding to her 1.2 million Instagram followers. The 56 year old wrote: "Another trip around the sun and if you had told me when I was a little girl this is what life would look like at 56, I'm not sure I would've believed you… and it's not even about the big moments."