Melania Trump steps out in black for her D.C. premiere

Melania Trump arrived at the premiere of her Amazon MGM documentary, Melania, in a sleek, all-black tailored dress that fell to her mid-calf with long sleeves, a structured collar and a button-down front.

She added a slim black belt to cinch in her waist and completed the look with black pointed heels. The First Lady wore her long blonde hair styled in gentle waves down her back.

Melania has always shown a strong interest in fashion and has worked closely with stylist Hervé Pierre for several years to achieve her sleek and stylish looks. The American designer shared with HELLO! that she enjoyed pieces with strong, tailored silhouettes rather than softer edges.

© Variety via Getty Images Melania arrived at the premiere in an all-black look

"She likes tailored suits and sharp lines. She will not start wearing ruffles and floral prints just because she is starting a new chapter," he explained.

"She gravitates towards strong tailoring, sleek looks and perfect cuts with no fuss. Her style has been consistent for years; there is no reason why she would change it. It will evolve, certainly, but the core of her look will remain in the same vein. She was always confident in her choices – I am just helping her."

Hervé added that he knew which pieces Melania liked or disliked after working for her for so long. "After seven years, we know each other well enough to work in great harmony," he said. "I learned over the years which kind of dress Mrs Trump will like, and I can see immediately in her eyes if I won or if I lost!"

© Variety via Getty Images The First Lady's documentary released on January 30

The mother of one previously shared insight into her fashion choices with Elle. "I don't find it to be challenging. I style myself and choose what to wear based on what I feel good in," she explained. "My style has stayed pretty consistent over the years. I always wear what I like and what is appropriate for the occasion."

Learn more about Melania's style below...

WATCH: Melania Trump's best looks

Melania's documentary, set for release on January 30, follows the former model in the lead-up to the 2025 inauguration of her husband, Donald Trump. "Step inside Melania Trump's world as she orchestrates inauguration plans, navigates the complexities of the White House transition, and moves her family back to the Nation's Capital," the synopsis read.

"With exclusive footage capturing critical meetings, private conversations, and never-before-seen environments, Melania showcases Mrs Trump's return to one of the world's most powerful roles."

© AFP via Getty Images Donald joined her at the event

Melania shared more details about the documentary in a press release. "History is set in motion during the 20 days of my life prior to the US Presidential inauguration," she began.

© Muse Films The documentary follows Melania in the lead up to the 2025 inauguration

"For the first time, global audiences are invited into theaters to witness this pivotal chapter unfold – a private, unfiltered look as I navigate family, business, and philanthropy on my remarkable journey to becoming First Lady of the United States of America."

The 55-year-old has been married to Donald since 2005, and shares her 19-year-old son, Barron, with the former TV show host. Donald was also in attendance at the film premiere on Thursday night in a navy suit and dark red tie.