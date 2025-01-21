Why Melania Trump almost didn't wear her statement hat to the inauguration

Melania Trump has always known how to make an entrance, and her striking ensemble at Donald Trump’s inauguration this week was no exception.

Dressed in a sophisticated navy silk wool coat by Adam Lippes, the former First Lady completed her look with a wide-brimmed hat that became the focal point of her outfit—and a last-minute source of drama.

The chapeau, designed by renowned American milliner Eric Javits, nearly didn’t make it to the big day. "It arrived all crushed," Eric revealed, describing the panic that ensued after the hat was shipped from his Miami office to New York. "It looked like it had been sitting in snow drifts for about a week," he told WWD on Monday.

With the clock ticking, Eric quickly realized the damaged hat couldn’t be salvaged. "It couldn’t really be repaired, because of the construction of it," he explained, calling the situation "a little bit of a cliffhanger."

Thankfully, Melania’s trusted stylist Hervé Pierre stepped in to save the day. Eric scrambled to remake the hat, and Hervé personally ensured its safe delivery to Melania.

© Getty Images First lady Melania Trump and U.S. President Donald Trump

"He had a driver, and Hervé took it back to her by hand to minimize any other disasters that could possibly happen," Eric recounted. "No other hands touched it, nor did any other eyes see the hat prior to Hervé and the First Lady receiving it."

Adam, the designer behind Melania’s tailored coat, expressed his pride in the collaboration. "Mrs. Trump’s outfit was created by some of America’s finest craftsmen, and I take great pride in showing such work to the world," he said.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Melania Trump almost didn't wear her statement hat

Melania’s bold look made waves the moment she stepped out, but as with any standout fashion moment, it also became the subject of playful comparisons on social media. Many users likened her ensemble to iconic pop culture figures.

Some joked that she channeled Michael Jackson in his "Smooth Criminal" music video, while others couldn’t help but see a resemblance to Carmen Sandiego, the fictional globetrotting character known for her signature red hat and coat.

© Getty Images The wide brim on Melania's hat made it difficult to kiss her husband

"Well thank god we finally figured out where in the world Carmen Sandiego is," quipped one X user. Meanwhile, a viral video showing Donald attempting to kiss Melania’s cheek—but being thwarted by the brim of her hat—added even more fuel to the meme-worthy moment.

But beyond the laughs and commentary, the hat marked another chapter in Melania’s history of fashion-forward choices. Over the years, the former First Lady has gained recognition for her elegant and often daring style, and her inauguration day look was no exception.

Also present at the ceremony was the couple’s 18-year-old son, who towered over his mother as he accompanied his parents. Now a freshman at New York University, the teenager was just 10 years old when his father was sworn into office for his first presidential term in January 2017.