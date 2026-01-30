Victoria Beckham shares tribute to Tana Ramsay amid separate family feuds

Victoria Beckham is celebrating 20 years of friendship with her famous pals, Tana Ramsay and Jo Manoukian. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the fashion designer reposted a montage (originally shared by Jo) of the three of them from 2005 onwards. Clearly a tight-knit trio, Victoria recently invited Tana and Jo to join her in Paris, where she accepted the prestigious Knight of the National Order of Arts and Letters.
A milestone moment for VB, the accolade is awarded by the French government to individuals who have made a significant contribution to the arts, literature or culture. Previous honourees have included George Clooney, Tim Burton and Kylie Minogue. Rallying around the Spice Girls star, Victoria's husband, David, and their three children – Romeo, Cruz and Harper – were also in attendance, as well as Romeo and Cruz's respective girlfriends, Kim Turnbull and Jackie Apostel.
Absent from the ceremony, however, were Victoria's eldest son, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham. Exactly one week before Victoria was honoured in Paris, the 26-year-old released a six-page Instagram statement, declaring that he had no desire to "reconcile" with his family, whom he felt had had "controlled narratives" in the press, while not supporting his relationship with Nicola.
I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.
I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life.
For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into. Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out.
My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped. My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress. Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children. They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since. During the wedding planning, my mum went so far as to call me 'evil' because Nicola and I chose to include my Nanny Sandra, and Nicola's Naunni at our table, because they both didn't have their husbands. Both of our parents had their own tables equally adjacent to ours.
The night before our wedding, members of my family told me that Nicola was 'not blood and 'not family.' Since the moment I started standing up for myself with my family, I've received endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders. Even my brothers were sent to attack me on social media, before they ultimately blocked me out of nowhere this last Summer. My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song. In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life. We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment.
My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we've tried to come together as one. My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable.
Despite this, we still travelled to London for my dad's birthday and were rejected for a week as we waited in our hotel room trying to plan quality time with him. He refused all of our attempts, unless it was at his big birthday party with a hundred guests and cameras at every corner. When he finally agreed to see me, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn't invited. It was a slap in the face. Later, when my family travelled to LA, they refused to see me at all.
My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first. Family "love" is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it's at the expense of our professional obligations. We've gone out of our way for years to show up and support at every fashion show, every party, and every press activity to show 'our perfect family'. But the one time my wife asked for my mum's support to save displaced dogs during the LA fires, my mum refused.
The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief.
My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family.
While the 'Beckham family feud' has dominated headlines in the days since, Victoria and her close circle of family and friends have closed ranks, remaining radio silent on the matter. Like her long-time pal VB, Tana – the wife of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay – has experienced the challenges of a family feud firsthand.
The reports emerged after Adam's aunt, Louise Williams, noted that Holly had upset her future mother-in-law by failing to include her in her hen party celebrations at Soho Farmhouse in November. Taking to Instagram (in a now private post), Louise wrote: "@hollyramsayy I'm so glad that you had a great hen do. As a bride, you deserve that. However, as a person, you were divisive and hurtful towards a woman who I have loved and continue to love deeply.
"A woman who opened her home and heart to you. You decided, for whatever reason, not to invite her, your prospective mother-in-law, to your hen night, yet Adam invited his father-in-law, your dad, to his stag night," the message continued. "You invited your mum (quite rightly) and even your mum's assistant, your sisters, your friends, my niece, but not my sister, your future mother-in-law. I have also seen messages passing between her and Adam about this and other matters, and, quite frankly, I expected better of you and definitely of Adam. You have inflicted a hurt on my sister that will take a very long time to heal if ever."
Following their wedding, Holly and Adam have put on a united front, combining their last names and both going by 'Ramsay Peaty'. They have also been posting highlights from their honeymoon this month. As for Adam's mother, Caroline, in December, the Daily Mailquoted one of her latest Instagram posts.
It read: "I won't be saying '2026 is going to be my year.' I'll be praying that I recover next year, that my heart never has to break like this again, that I never have to survive something like this again. I'll be praying for peace... real peace, the kind that lets me breathe without fighting for it. I deserve a year that doesn't hurt."