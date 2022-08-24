Victoria Beckham reveals her endless legs in surprisingly candid family photo The designer took to Instagram for a special reason

Victoria Beckham is always styled to perfection – whether she's hitting the red carpet or dressed down at home.

And it's clear the fashion designer has her casual beachwear look nailed down too.

WATCH: David and Victoria Beckham argue over their accidental matching outfits

This week, Victoria took to her Instagram Stories in celebration of her friend Tana Ramsay's birthday, and she chose to mark the occasion with a surprisingly candid photograph.

The image shows the two ladies together at the beach, reclining on towels that have been laid on the sand. The weather appears to be slightly chilly with both Victoria and Tana still fully dressed – Victoria wearing a pair of tiny denim shorts, a black vest top, grey hoodie, sunglasses and an adidas cap.

Victoria celebrated Tana's birthday with a candid photo of the pair

Tana, married to celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, is similarly dressed in black leggings, hoodie and black cap.

"Happy birthday @tanaramsay," Victoria captioned the post. "Two mummy's keeping it real [crying laughing face]. We love you!!!"

Of course, Victoria wasn't the only famous face who took to Instagram in celebration of Tana's big day. Her husband Gordon shared a loving tribute as she turned 48, posting a stunning picture of the pair together.

Husband Gordon also shared a birthday tribute

"Happy birthday to this gorgeous lady @tanaramsay," he wrote. "Lots of love xx [white love heart]."

Gordon and Tana have been happily married since 1996 and together share five children: Megan, 24, 22-year-old twins Jack and Holly, 20-year-old Tilly, who famously starred in Strictly 2021, and little Oscar, three.

Last year, Gordon and Tana celebrated their landmark 25th wedding anniversary - and Tana had a surprise in store for fans.

Tana and Gordon with their four eldest children

She shared a video showing her dancing around in her wedding dress after finding it amongst her belongings in their family's luxurious London home.

"Clearing out our home and unearthed my wedding dress," wrote Tana. "25 years and 5 pregnancies later and happy to say it still fits #mamasstillgotit" she wrote as she twirled in the classic satin gown.

