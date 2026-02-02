Christie Brinkley shares joyful glimpse into life at 72 on special day

Christie Brinkley rang in her 72nd birthday with a look back on recent moments from her life in a video created by her youngest daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook.

The mom of three was the star of the lengthy Instagram video, which included clips of her dancing with her daughter, enjoying a glass of champagne, skiing the slopes, gardening in her backyard, attending A-list events in glamorous gowns, and even eating whipped cream in a grocery store aisle.

"HBD MOM!!!!" Sailor wrote in the caption, alongside two heart emojis, and set the video to the tune of Hilary Duff's "What Dreams Are Made Of". Her mother chimed in with a lengthy response to the 27-year-old's tribute, writing: "Oh my precious Sailor Lee like the Sunflower…you always add smiles and beauty to every day!"

"With your talent as filmmaker, you capture the little moments that might go unnoticed…but are actually the precious moments that make up our lives!" she continued.

"Thank you for making all the moments special and for this film that captures them perfectly. Here's to always finding the magic in the moments big and small. I love you! Thank you for this amazing present!"

"I love you," her daughter replied. Fans took to the comment section to send Christie birthday wishes, with one writing: "Such a fan of this wonderful human!" while another added: "You're so iconic."

Christie is a mother to three children: Alexa Ray Joel, 40, whom she welcomed with music icon Billy Joel; Jack Brinkley-Cook, 30, whom she welcomed with her third husband, Richard Taubman; and Sailor, 27, whom she welcomed with her fourth husband, Peter Cook.

Sailor is the spitting image of her mom and is following in Christie's footsteps by dipping her toes in the modeling industry. She has worked with Vogue and Sports Illustrated, and even strutted the runway with Christie at the Elie Tahari show during New York Fashion Week in February 2019.

Sailor shared the best tip her mom had ever given her about the modeling industry with People. "Her biggest advice when it comes to being on a set would be just to be as gracious as you can. I always try and introduce myself to everyone in the room. And I always try and acknowledge everyone in the room," she said.

"Because I mean, my job is almost pretty much the easiest. That's what she taught me, is to really acknowledge my surroundings while I'm in it and not be a diva and have fun with the creatives that I'm working with." The budding star never intended to follow in her mom's footsteps, and instead had photography aspirations.

"I had low self-confidence when I was younger – modeling was never in the cards for me. And I didn't really want to, either, because I thought as soon as you were a model you had to be stick skinny," she told Into the Gloss.

"Just recently, the door sort of opened up for more healthy models, ones who are like Jennifer Lawrence – she got huge because she was pro-health. It was then [that] I started thinking, 'Hey, I can do this. I don't care if I'm not a size zero, I can do this.'"