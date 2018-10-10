Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding is just around the corner, but ahead of the big day in Windsor, celebrations have been taking place across the pond in Spain. Fernando Juan Fitz-James-Stuart, the Duke of Huéscar, married his longtime girlfriend Sofia Palazuelo Barroso in a lavish, high-society wedding on Saturday.
The couple tied the knot at the groom's 18th century family estate, Liria Palace in Madrid, with Sofia stunning in an ivory gown. Her dress, which was created by her aunt, Teresa Palazuelo, a prestigious bridal designer, featured an A-line silhouette, a V neckline, short sleeves and a sweeping train.
In a move from tradition, Sofia chose not to wear a veil or the Tiara Rusa, an exquisite headpiece that belongs to the Casa de Alba and was used by her mother-in-law, Matilde Solís, on the day of her wedding to Carlos Fitz-James Stuart. Instead, Sofia had her hair swept into a low bun and held in place with a feathered headpiece made by Teresa Briz, an apprentice of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite hatter, Philip Treacy.
The groom, meanwhile, channelled Prince Charming in a red military suit representing the Royal Cavalry Armory of Seville – the same uniform worn by his father thirty years ago at his own wedding in Seville.