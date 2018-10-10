Best photos from the Duke of Huéscar and Sofia Palazuelo Barroso's lavish 'royal wedding'

Best photos from the Duke of Huéscar and Sofia Palazuelo Barroso's lavish 'royal wedding'
Best photos from the Duke of Huéscar and Sofia Palazuelo Barroso's lavish 'royal wedding'

duke of alba and Sofia Palazuelo Barroso wedding in spain
Photo: © Rex

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding is just around the corner, but ahead of the big day in Windsor, celebrations have been taking place across the pond in Spain. Fernando Juan Fitz-James-Stuart, the Duke of Huéscar, married his longtime girlfriend Sofia Palazuelo Barroso in a lavish, high-society wedding on Saturday.

The couple tied the knot at the groom's 18th century family estate, Liria Palace in Madrid, with Sofia stunning in an ivory gown. Her dress, which was created by her aunt, Teresa Palazuelo, a prestigious bridal designer, featured an A-line silhouette, a V neckline, short sleeves and a sweeping train.

In a move from tradition, Sofia chose not to wear a veil or the Tiara Rusa, an exquisite headpiece that belongs to the Casa de Alba and was used by her mother-in-law, Matilde Solís, on the day of her wedding to Carlos Fitz-James Stuart. Instead, Sofia had her hair swept into a low bun and held in place with a feathered headpiece made by Teresa Briz, an apprentice of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite hatter, Philip Treacy.

The groom, meanwhile, channelled Prince Charming in a red military suit representing the Royal Cavalry Armory of Seville – the same uniform worn by his father thirty years ago at his own wedding in Seville.

Photo: © Rex

The couple exchanged vows in front of 300 guests at the majestic Liria Palace. Fernando is the eldest son of Carlos Fitz-James Stuart, 19th Duke of Alba and Matilde de Solís. He is the heir-apparent to the dukedom of Alba in Spain.

Photo: © Rex

The ceremony was held outdoors, after which guests enjoyed a canapé reception and a long lunch. Wine flowed, while the beer came from the family's own brewery, La Casa de Alba.

Photo: © Rex

There were some famous faces in the congregation, including King Felipe of Spain's mother, Queen Sofia. The queen and the bride are pictured sharing a sweet moment after the ceremony.

Photo: © Rex

Queen Sofia poses with the groom's father, the Duke of Alba (right).

Photo: © Rex

The groom walked up the aisle with his mother Matilde Solís, who looked elegant in a blue gown and traditional black lace headdress.

