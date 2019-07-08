﻿
Top 10 richest players in Wimbledon 2019: from Serena Williams to Roger Federer

Who has topped the list?

Top 10 richest players in Wimbledon 2019: from Serena Williams to Roger Federer
Top 10 richest players in Wimbledon 2019: from Serena Williams to Roger Federer

Tennis is a lucrative sport, especially if you've got some titles under your belt – or racket. Not only will the winner of Wimbledon 2019, male and female, net £2.35million for making it all the way to the top, but you can bet some big money endorsement deals will follow. But even if you don't win, you can still expect to take home a nice pay cheque at the end of it. The runner-up in the male and female singles will make a cool £1.175million; semi-finalists net £588,000; quarter-finalists earn £294,000 – even getting to the first round of Wimbledon will award you with £45,000. And that's just from Wimbledon, there are many other tennis tournaments, including the US Open and French Open, happening throughout the year that can see players earn millions! But who has earned the most money from career winnings? Keep reading to discover the top ten richest tennis players competing in Wimbledon 2019…

Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic is currently ranked world No.1 in men's singles tennis by the Association of Tennis Professionals. The Serbian has won 15 Grand Slam singles titles, including Wimbledon four times. After winning the 2016 French Open, the 32-year-old became the third man to hold all four major titles at once, and the first ever to do so on three different surfaces, hard, clay and grass. Thanks to his success, Novak has earned himself a top spot as the richest tennis player, worth $133.1million (£106.4million).

Roger Federer
Roger Federer is currently ranked world No. 3 in men's singles tennis by the Association of Tennis Professionals. He has won 20 Grand Slam titles, more than any other men's singles player, and has an astonishing eight Wimbledon titles – an all-time record! His net worth is currently $123.6million (£98.8million).

Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal is currently ranked world No. 2 in men's singles tennis by the Association of Tennis Professionals. He has won 18 Grand Slam titles, the second most in history for a male player. He has also won Wimbledon twice. His net worth is currently $106.9million (£85.4million).

Serena Williams
While she is fourth on this list, Serena Williams is actually the highest-paid female tennis player of all time. Currently ranked No. 10, according to the Women's Tennis Association's singles rankings, she has ranked world No. 1 on eight separate occasions between 2002 and 2017. She holds the most Grand Slam titles, 39, in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles combined among active players. She has won 23 Grand Slam titles alone in singles, including seven Wimbledon wins. Her current net worth is $88.6million (£70.8million).

Andy Murray
Sir Andy Murray is currently ranked No. 227 in men's singles according to the Association of Tennis Professionals. And has won three Grand Slam titles and is also the first British man to win multiple Wimbledon singles titles since Fred Perry in 1936, winning the tournament in 2013 and 2016. He has also won two Olympic singles titles, winning gold in 2012 and 2016. His current net worth is $61.1million (£48.8million).

Venus Williams
Venus Williams may have crashed out of Wimbledon singles in the first round, losing to 15-year-old Cori 'Coco' Gauff, but the Women's Tennis Association still currently ranks her world No. 44. She has seven Grand Slam titles, and 14 Grand Slam Women's doubles titles, all with younger sister Serena Williams. Venus has won Wimbledon five times and has won four Olympic gold medals, one in singles and three in women's doubles, along with a silver medal in mixed doubles. Her current net worth is $41.3million (£33million).

Maria Sharapova
Maria Sharapova unfortunately retired from Wimbledon after sustaining an injury during her match against Pauline Parmentier earlier this week. She is currently ranked world No. 80 by the Women's Tennis Association. She has been ranked world number one in singles by the WTA on five separate occasions, for a total of 21 weeks. She has five Grand Slam titles, including one Wimbledon win. She is also an Olympic medallist, having won silver in women's singles at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. Her current net worth is $38.5million (£30.7million).

Caroline Wozniacki
Caroline Wozniacki is a former world number one in singles, currently ranked 19th by the Women's Tennis Association. She lost her hope for Wimbledon after being beaten in the third round by Shuai Zhang.  She holds one Grand Slam title after winning the 2018 Australian Open, but holds 20 singles titles overall. Her current net worth is $33.8million (£27million).

Stan Wawrinka
Stan Wawrinka is currently ranked 19th in the world by the Association of Tennis Professionals. He was beaten in the second round at Wimbledon by 21-year-old American Reilly Opelka. He holds 16 titles overall and three Grand Slams, an Australian Open, French Open, and US Open. However, he has yet to bag a Wimbledon title. His current net worth is $32.4million (£25.8million).

Petra Kvitová
Petra Kvitová is currently ranked sixth in the world by the WTA. The 29-year-old has two Grand Slam titles, both of which are Wimbledon wins, once in 2011 and the second in 2014, and 27 overall titles. She also won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and is currently the second highest-ranked left-handed player in the world. Her current net worth is $29.8million (£23.8million).

