Great British Bake Off star Ruby Bhogal's perfect Mother's Day recipe Cook your way to your mum's heart

Forget cakes and flowers this Mother's Day – why not treat your mum to something a little more homemade with a delicious meal? The Great British Bake Off finalist Ruby Bhogal, who was pipped to the post to be crowned the winner of the 2018 series by Rahul Mandal, has created a chicken biriyani recipe sure to please your mama – and it's inspired by her own mum.

Ruby and her mum

Ruby said: "The reason I am a real foodie and my passion for all things cooking comes from my Mum. I have been so lucky to grow up in a household where food is in abundance and I was introduced to a plethora of spices from an early age. Saturday nights are religiously curry nights at my parents and one of my most favourite things my Mum makes for us is a biriyani. It is packed full of flavour, easy to cook and hugely nourishing.

"It is such a huge passion of mine and now being able to cook a dish inspired by my Mum for my Mum is incredible. Hearty, warm and comforting - the dish reminds me of her and brings all the homely feels a good dinner should."

Preparation and cooking time: 1 hour

Serves 6

Ingredients:

For the rice:

· 2 glasses of Tilda Basmati Rice

· 3 3/4 glasses water

· 1 tsp salt

· ½ tsp garam masala

· ½ tsp turmeric

· ½ tsp chilli powder

· 1 small onion, chopped

· 15g salted butter

· 1 glass mixed frozen veg (peas, carrots, sweetcorn)

· 1 ½ tsp cumin seeds

For the chicken:

· 1kg chicken (boneless and drumsticks)

· 2 medium onions, diced

· 1 tbsp olive oil

· 3 - 4 garlic cloves

· 3 tsps ginger

· ½ tin of tomatoes

· 2 tsp green finger chillies, chopped

· 1 tsp turmeric

· 2 ½ tsp salt

· 1 tsp garam masala

· A handful of fresh coriander

Method:

1. Into a medium sized saucepan, add in the chopped onions and gently heat in butter. Once melted, add in cumin and continue to sizzle for 2 mins. Add in the frozen mixed vegetable and allow to cook for 5 minutes, stirring regularly. When the vegetables have cooked through, add in salt, turmeric, garam masala and chilli powder. Stir well and add in the water.

2. Whilst the water is heating up, wash the rice thoroughly in cold water to remove starch. Drain from the water and add into the saucepan. Stir well, bring to the boil and then lower the gas and place on lid. Keep the rice on the heat or approx. 15mins until the water has cooked out.

3. Into a large saucepan, add in the diced onions and oil and cook. The onions should be golden brown and translucent before you add in the garlic. Grate in the cloves of garlic and mix well then grate in the ginger.

4. Add in the tinned tomatoes, followed by the green chillies, turmeric, salt and garam masala. Stir well before adding in the chopped fresh coriander.

5. The base needs to reduce for about 5 mins before adding in the chicken. Allow the chicken to cook thoroughly and make sure any excess water has been cooked out. Check the temperature of the chicken to ensure it is cooked, before adding in the cooked rice. Mix well to bring together

6. Transfer to a service bowl and sprinkle fresh coriander on top. Serve alongside a fresh green salad and a raita.

Ruby Bhogal is backing Tilda and the UN World Food Programme's 'Helping Mums Together 2019' campaign