The Queen's SURPRISING birthplace is now a Chinese restaurant

Queen Elizabeth II was born on 21 April 1926 by Caesarian section at home - but if you thought that meant the royal cottages or Buckingham Palace where she currently resides, you’d be very wrong. The Queen actually entered the world at a relatively normal address: 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, which was the home of her maternal grandparents. And if you thought visiting the birthplace of the current longest reigning monarch would involve heavy security (and perhaps the chance of a selfie with a guard), you’d also be wrong - as you can actually make a dinner reservation for this evening, if you so pleased.

The Queen Mother and Elizabeth leaving for her Christening in 1926

Although it may not look too fancy from the outside, 17 Bruton Street is home to a very upmarket restaurant

17 Bruton Street is now home to a swanky Chinese restaurant named Hakkasan, which features in numerous fine-dining guides and even has a Michelin star rating. The Mayfair branch is actually their second London restaurant, and it opened its doors in November 2010 - so a whopping 84 years after the Queen was born there. If you visit the address, you can spy the placard on the wall declaring: "On the site stood the townhouse of the Earl of Strathmore and Kinghorne where Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor, later to become Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, was born on 21 April 1926." The house itself was bombed during the war, so the new property is not the exact one belonging to the Queen’s family, but the address remains the same.

The plaque tells tourists how special the location is

Hakkasan Mayfair describes itself as "a leading destination for modern Cantonese cuisine in London”, and has special dishes unique to that restaurant, including “steamed New Zealand mini lobster, black truffle roast duck, and sliced blue abalone in Hakka sauce." You can book on their website hakkason.com/locations/hakkasan-mayfair.

Even Princess Eugenie has visited Hakkasan - here she is leaving in 2012

Rihanna was also seen leaving the trendy restaurant in 2014

Although Hakkasan’s dress code is 'smart casual' with no hats allowed inside, we wonder if they would bend the rules if the Queen showed up in her bright outfits with matching headgear? Still, we’d happily scrub up to visit the birthplace of the Queen and enjoy some swanky dim sum - in fact, that could be our weekend plans now….

