Caroline Flack reveals her most BIZARRE eating habit - details

Caroline Flack has opened up about a rather peculiar habit, and we're not sure how we feel about it. The Love Island presenter has revealed that she drinks mugs of gravy like it's tea, which is strange to say the least. Caroline appeared on The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan, where she opened up about her love for the brown stuff.

She said: "I’m not addicted to a lot of things like, I don’t drink a lot of coffee and I don’t have an addictive personality. But I religiously like to eat roast dinners. Now you can’t have a roast dinner every day, can you? So ¬sometimes I just have a cup of gravy. I just like Bisto. In fact, they sent me a range with my names on the pack. I take my own gravy to dinners. My sister makes terrible gravy so I always turn up with my own gravy. Sorry, Jo. She knows." Whatever floats your boat, Caroline!

Caroline recently wrapped the fifth season of Love Island

The fifth season of Love Island might have just wrapped up, but that doesn't mean Caroline's schedule is slowing down any time soon. Not only is the 39-year-old tipped to front the new winter version of the smash-hit reality show, but she's also got a brand new beau to keep her busy. Caroline and partner Lewis Burton - a 27-year-old model and ex-professional tennis player - have been non-stop lately. The pair recently enjoyed a sunny holiday in Ibiza together, and they both kept their fans up to date with their antics.

Partner Lewis was once a professional tennis player

At one point Lewis shared a snuggly picture of the two poolside, and Caroline can't help but plant a big kiss on his cheek. Lewis hilariously captioned the snap: "Self-confessed Caroline Flack," playfully jabbing at the fact that Caroline is a self-confessed cougar. Adorable.

