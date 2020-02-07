Bake this cute sweetheart cake for your beau on Valentine's Day - see the recipe Who doesn't love a chocolate cake?

Searching for a cute way to say 'I love you' this Valentine's Day? Then look no further than this scrummy chocolate heart cake covered in sweeties from celebrity cake creator Mich Turner. The colourful bake is from Mich’s latest cookbook Everyday Bakes to Showstopper Cakes and is the perfect foodie gift on the international day of love.

Mich, who has made cakes for the likes of Madonna, the Queen and even Mary Berry, reveals she is making this very cake on Valentine's. The cook told HELLO!: "I shall be baking the Sweetheart Cake, probably decorated with rich chocolate ganache truffles for my husband.”

SWEETHEART CAKE

Makes a 1 x 8-inch cake, Preparation time 30-35 minutes plus cooling, Cooking time 40 minutes

INGREDIENTS

For the sponge

200g/7oz plain flour

150g/5oz golden caster sugar

150g/5oz soft brown sugar

50g/2oz cocoa powder

1 1⁄2 tsp baking powder

1⁄2 tsp salt

75ml/3fl oz sunflower oil

1 large egg

1 tbsp vanilla extract

190ml/6 1⁄2fl oz whole milk

190ml/6 1⁄2fl oz coffee (2 shots espresso topped up with boiling water or 2 tsp instant coffee powder)

For the chocolate frosting

75g/3oz cocoa powder

100g/4oz golden icing sugar

60g/2 1⁄2oz) unsalted butter, softened

1 tsp vanilla extract

50ml/2fl oz milk For the decoration

300g/11oz favourite sweeties, including jelly sweets, Smarties, chocolate honeycomb balls

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 190°C, 375°F, Gas 5 and lightly grease a 20cm/8in heart-shaped cake tin and the line sides and base with non-stick baking paper.

Step 2

Sift the flour, sugars, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt in a large bowl.

Step 3

In a separate bowl, whisk together the oil, egg, vanilla extract, milk and coffee and then whisk into the dry ingredients until fully mixed and glossy. Pour the batter into the prepared cake tin and bake for 40 minutes for a fudge texture and until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean.

Celebrity baker Mich Turner

Step 4

Remove from the oven and leave to cool in the tin for 20 minutes. Transfer the cake to a wire rack and leave to cool, and then chill for 30 minutes before frosting.

Step 5

To make the chocolate frosting, put all the ingredients in a large bowl and beat with a wooden spoon until you have a smooth, thick frosting.

Step 6

To assemble the cake, cover the top and then the sides of the cake with frosting and smooth with a palette knife or cake scraper. This will create a small collar to support the fruit.

Step 7

Arrange the sweeties on top of the cake to fill the heart shape. The base is suitable for freezing – defrost at room temperature and then decorate.

Everyday Bakes to Showstopper Cakes by Mich Turner is published by Frances Lincoln, £20, (available to pre-order)