Love Easter hot cross buns? Penny Lancaster just made a decadent cookie version

If you're looking for a more unusual Easter treat then look no further than Penny Lancaster for inspiration. The mother-of-two wowed fans with her modern twist on the traditional hot cross bun recipe by creating a cookie version of the spiced buns decorated with white chocolate - yum!

Penny and Aiden are keeping busy in the kitchen this Easter weekend

Penny, 49, shared several videos of herself and her son Aiden getting creative in the kitchen, walking fans through the cookie-making process. Firstly, nine-year-old Aiden could be seen greasing a baking tray surrounded by bowls filled with the ingredients, before moulding the combined chocolate chip cookie mixture into round shapes. For the finishing touches, the pair created the iconic white cross design on the front of the baked treats using melted white chocolate. However, it appears as though the hot cross cookies did not go according to plan! Alongside a picture of the finished result, Penny joked: "Can't melt chocolate, help." From where we're sitting the decadent treats look utterly mouth-watering - top marks, Penny!

Amid the coronavirus crisis, the Loose Women panellist is spending time at her gorgeous countryside mansion in Essex with her husband Rod Stewart and their two sons Alistair, 14, and Aiden, 9, as well as their two dogs, Bubbles and Lily. Should Penny need to do a spot of work from home, she can make use of her sun-drenched home office, which features a large bay window and a muted beige colour scheme.



While the family are finding ways to keep busy during the COVID-19 outbreak, including baking, their quiet home life is a far cry from their social life in March, when they celebrated Penny's birthday in Las Vegas. The star gathered her nearest and dearest for a lavish dinner following Rod's final performance in the city after he postponed the remaining dates on his tour. While Penny's cookies may be very different from the lavish meal she enjoyed in America, nothing beats a homemade treat!

