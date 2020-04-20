How to make William Leigh's slow roast pork recipe

Put a smile on your family's face during lockdown with this aromatic slow roasted pork recipe, courtesy of William Leigh. Coated in a fiery red pepper sauce, which you might recognise from the Gaucho's menu, this ten hour pork recipe is definitely one for the weekend. William recommends using a larger joint to leave plenty of leftovers - perfect for pizza toppings, pasta sauces, salads and sandwiches. Sure to be a big hit with your nearest and dearest, serve up this indulgent dish with flat breads and pitta, pulling meat from the bone and loading the breads up with pickled chillies, yogurt and crispy salad - yum!

William Leigh's ten hour slow roasted pork recipe

RECIPE: Ten-hour roast pork with a red pepper sauce

SERVES: 6-8

INGREDIENTS:

• 2kg piece of rolled boned pork shoulder or leg, skin on

• Glass of white wine or water

FOR THE SAUCE:

• 2 red peppers

• 6 tomatoes

• 2 red onions

• Juice of 2 oranges

• Tabasco, to taste

METHOD:

STEP 1: Make the sauce the day before to save time. Cut the peppers into strips and deseed. Add these to a roasting tray along with the halved tomatoes and quartered red onions. Drizzle with a little olive oil and roast at 180 °C for around 30-40 minutes until tinged with black at the edges. Add them to a blender once cooled slightly with the juice of the oranges, salt and pepper and blitz. The amount of Tabasco you add is up to you. A few drops for a very mild heat, to plenty if you are a fire-eater. Set aside and cover until you are ready to use. It will keep in the fridge for a few days.

STEP 2: For the pork, pre-heat the oven to 230 °C. Place the pork on a roasting tray and cook for half an hour before turning the heat down to 130 °C. After 8 hours add a glass of wine or water to the tray.

STEP 3: After 10 hours, remove the pork from the oven. Pre-heat your grill and place the pork under this for a few minutes to crisp up the crackling. Remove the pork from the grill when the skin starts to puff and crisp.

STEP 4: Serve the pork with the sauce and flatbreads or pitta and salad on the side.

